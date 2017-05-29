Out This Week: May 29, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Kevin Morby, City Music, Dead Oceans

<a href="http://kevinmorby.bandcamp.com/album/city-music" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://kevinmorby.bandcamp.com/album/city-music', 'City Music by Kevin Morby']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">City Music by Kevin Morby</a> Swear and Shake, The Sound of Letting Go, Self-released

Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement

Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions, Virgin Records

Evan Dando, Baby I’m Bored [reissue, deluxe edition], Fire Records

Chris Bathgate, Dizzy Seas, Quite Scientific

Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent Records

Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art

<a href="http://chastity-belt.bandcamp.com/album/i-used-to-spend-so-much-time-alone" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://chastity-belt.bandcamp.com/album/i-used-to-spend-so-much-time-alone', 'I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone by Chastity Belt']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone by Chastity Belt</a> Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa, Are Euphoria, Thill Jockey

<a href="http://dustinwong.bandcamp.com/album/are-euphoria" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://dustinwong.bandcamp.com/album/are-euphoria', 'Are Euphoria by Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Are Euphoria by Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa</a>

Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang