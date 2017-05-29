Out This Week: May 29, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Kevin Morby, City Music, Dead Oceans
Swear and Shake, The Sound of Letting Go, Self-released

Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement

Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions, Virgin Records

Evan Dando, Baby I’m Bored [reissue, deluxe edition], Fire Records

Chris Bathgate, Dizzy Seas, Quite Scientific

Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent Records

Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art
Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa, Are Euphoria, Thill Jockey

Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

