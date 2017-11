Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

Fits, All Belief Is Paradise, Father/Daughter

Kristin Kontrol, “Concrete Love” [Single], Hunny

Pears and Direct Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords

Human Movement (Split w/ Direct Hit) by PEARS

Quicksand, Interiors, Epitaph

Interiors by Quicksand

Shredders, Dangerous Jumps, Doomtree

Dangerous Jumps by SHREDDERS

Superchunk, “What A Time To Be Alive” [Single], Merge

What a Time to Be Alive by Superchunk

Twin Peaks, Sweet ’17 Singles Series, Vol. 2, Grand Jury