Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

GBH, Momentum, Hellcat

Joel Gion, s/t, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond

Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-

Morrissey, Low In High School, BMG

No Vacation, Intermission [EP], TopShelf

OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face

R.E.M., Automatic For the People [Reissue], Craft

Sufjan Stevens, The Greatest Gift, Asthmatic Kitty

Teleskopes, Stereocilia, Cooking Vinyl

Walt Wagner, Reworks, Sub Pop