Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Anti-Flag, American Fall, Spinefarm

Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian

Gingerlys, s/t, TopShelf

Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Who Built the Moon?, Caroline

Primitive Race, Soul Pretender, Metropolis

Saintseneca, “Moon Barks At The Dog” [Single], Anti-