Out This Week: November 6, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Allah-Las, Covers #1 [EP], Mexican Summer
And So I Watch You From Afar, The Endless Shimmering, Sargent House
Aretha Franklin, A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Atlantic
Bibio, Phantom Brickworks, Warp
Black Sabbath, The End Live in Birmingham, Eagle Rock
EERA, Reflection Of Youth, Big Dada
Hoops, Tapes #1-3, Fat Possum
John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music
Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown Supersound
Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone