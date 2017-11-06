Out This Week: November 6, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Allah-Las, Covers #1 [EP], Mexican Summer

And So I Watch You From Afar, The Endless Shimmering, Sargent House

Aretha Franklin, A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Atlantic

Bibio, Phantom Brickworks, Warp

Black Sabbath, The End Live in Birmingham, Eagle Rock

EERA, Reflection Of Youth, Big Dada

Hoops, Tapes #1-3, Fat Possum

John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown Supersound

Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone