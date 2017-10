Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

The Barr Brothers, Queen of the Breakers, Secret City

Beck, Colors, Capitol

Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

E1sbar, Looser Futurism, Polar Vortex

Grooms, Exit Index, Western Vinyl

Hamilton Leithauser, “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” ft. Angel Olsen, Glassnote

Melkbelly, Nothing Valley, Wax Nine

The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Saddle Creek/Paper Bag

Stars, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, Last Gang