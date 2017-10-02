Out This Week: October 2, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House
Cults, Offering, Sinderlyn
J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Destroyers Of The Soft Life, ATO
Jamila Woods, Heavn, Jagjaguwar
Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO
King Khan, Murder Burgers, Ernest Jenning
ORB, Naturality, Castle Face
Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly
Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry, Sub Pop
The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Always Foreign, Epitaph