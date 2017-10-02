Out This Week: October 2, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

Cults, Offering, Sinderlyn

J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Destroyers Of The Soft Life, ATO

Jamila Woods, Heavn, Jagjaguwar

Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO

King Khan, Murder Burgers, Ernest Jenning

ORB, Naturality, Castle Face

Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly

Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry, Sub Pop

The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Always Foreign, Epitaph

