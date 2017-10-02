Out This Week: October 2, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

<a href="http://chelseawolfe.bandcamp.com/album/hiss-spun" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://chelseawolfe.bandcamp.com/album/hiss-spun', 'Hiss Spun by CHELSEA WOLFE']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Hiss Spun by CHELSEA WOLFE</a>

Cults, Offering, Sinderlyn

J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Destroyers Of The Soft Life, ATO

Jamila Woods, Heavn, Jagjaguwar

Jessica Lea Mayfield, Sorry Is Gone, ATO

King Khan, Murder Burgers, Ernest Jenning

<a href="http://khannibalism.bandcamp.com/album/murderburgers" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://khannibalism.bandcamp.com/album/murderburgers', 'Murderburgers by King Khan']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Murderburgers by King Khan</a>

ORB, Naturality, Castle Face

Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly

<a href="http://shigeto.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-monday" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://shigeto.bandcamp.com/album/the-new-monday', 'The New Monday by SHIGETO']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">The New Monday by SHIGETO</a>

Wolf Parade, Cry Cry Cry, Sub Pop

The World Is a Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, Always Foreign, Epitaph