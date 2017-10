Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

BLIS., No One Loves You, Sargent House

No One Loves You by blis Destroyer, ken, Merge

Diane Coffee, “Peel” [7-inch], Polyvinyl

Flat Worms, Flat Worms, Castle Face

The Front Bottoms, Going Grey, Fueled By Ramen

Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, Superscope, [PIAS]

Liima, 1982, City Slang

Nai Palm, Needlepaw, Sony

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION, Loma Vista

Twin Brother, Alone In Austin [EP], Self-released