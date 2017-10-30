Out This Week: October 30, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Blank Range, Marooned With The Treasure, Thirty Tigers
The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet
Dirty Fences, Goodbye Love, Greenway
Dori Freeman, Letters Never Read, Self-Released
GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call
Langhorne Slim, Lost At Last Vol. 1, Dualtone
The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence
Parquet Courts and Daniele Luppi, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia
U-Men, s/t, Sub Pop
The Zombies, Odessey And Oracle, Varese Sarabande