Out This Week: October 30, 2017

Posted by & filed under Out This Week.

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Blank Range, Marooned With The Treasure, Thirty Tigers

The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet

Dirty Fences, Goodbye Love, Greenway

Dori Freeman, Letters Never Read, Self-Released

GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call

Langhorne Slim, Lost At Last Vol. 1, Dualtone

The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

Parquet Courts and Daniele Luppi, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia

U-Men, s/t, Sub Pop

The Zombies, Odessey And Oracle, Varese Sarabande

