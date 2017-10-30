Out This Week: October 30, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Blank Range, Marooned With The Treasure, Thirty Tigers

Marooned With The Treasure by Blank Range

The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet

Dirty Fences, Goodbye Love, Greenway

Dori Freeman, Letters Never Read, Self-Released

GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call

TEETH by GGOOLLDD

Langhorne Slim, Lost At Last Vol. 1, Dualtone

Lost At Last Vol. 1 by Langhorne Slim

The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

Parquet Courts and Daniele Luppi, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia

U-Men, s/t, Sub Pop

The Zombies, Odessey And Oracle, Varese Sarabande