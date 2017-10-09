Out This Week: October 9, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Daughter, Music From Before the Storm, Glassnote
Delicate Steve, Cowboy Stories [EP], Anti-
Jaye Bartell, In A Time Of Trouble A Wild Exultation, Sinderlyn
Loney Dear, Loney Dear, [PIAS]
L7, “Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago” [single], Don Giovanni
Mister Heavenly, Boxing the Moonlight, Polyvinyl
Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Vol. 1, Rise Above
The Weather Station, The Weather Station, Paradise of Bachelors
Weaves, Wide Open, Kanine Records