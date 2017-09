Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Alvvays, Antisocialites, Polyvinyl

Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

Chad VanGaalen, Light Information, Sub Pop

Deer Tick, Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Partisan

The Dream Syndicate, How Did I Find Myself Here?, Anti-

L.A. Witch, L.A. Witch, Suicide Squeeze

Luna, A Sentimental Education, Double Feature

Ted Leo, The Hanged Man, Self-Released

Twin Peaks, Sweet ’17 Singles Series, Vol. 1, Grand Jury