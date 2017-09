Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Ariel Pink, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson, Mexican Summer

Blind Boys of Alabama, Almost Home, BBOA

Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

Death From Above, Outrage! Is Now, Warner Bros.

Duds, Of A Nature Or A Degree, Castle Face

Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim, Mute

Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

Phoebe Bridgers, Stranger In The Alps, Dead Oceans

Slotface, Try Not To Freak Out, Nettwerk