Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Ani DiFranco, Binary, Righteous Babe

Balmorhea, Clear Language, Western Vinyl

Carmen Villain, Infinite Avenue, Smalltown Supersound

Fink, Resurgam, R-COUP’D

Har-di-Har, We Will Will You, Self-Released

we will will you by Har-di-Har

The Horrors, V, Wolf Tone

Moses Sumney, Aromanticism, Jagjaguwar

Propaghandi, Victory Lap, Epitaph

Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

Shout Out Louds, Ease My Mind, Merge