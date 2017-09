Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

Mountain Moves by Deerhoof

Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird

Ladama, s/t, Six Degrees

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

Mogwai, Every Country’s Sun, Temporary Residence Ltd.

Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, The Echo of Pleasure, Painbow

The Safes, Tasty Waves, Hidden Volume

Zola Jesus, Okovi, Sacred Bones