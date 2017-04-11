Weekly Top Airplay: April 11, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/11/17

Radio 200

1. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, ADA/Warner

2. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

3. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

5. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

6. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

7. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

8. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

9. Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk, Castle Face

10. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

11. The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are the Divine Wind, Jagjaguwar

12. Grandaddy, Last Place, 30th Century/Columbia

13. Father John Misty, Pure Comedy, Sub Pop

14. The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch

15. Ty Segall, Self-titled, Drag City

16. Said the Whale, As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide, Hidden Pony

17. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl

18. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Colors, Paradise of Bachelors

19. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

20. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

21. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

22. Calliope, Sea of Red [7″], Romanus*

23. Blaenavon, That’s Your Lot, Canvasback

24. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*

25. Arbouretum, Song of the Rose, Thrill Jockey

26. Ryan Adams, Prisoner, Blue Note

27. Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wichita

28. Conor Oberst, Ruminations, Nonesuch

29. The Wild Reeds, The World We Built, Dualtone

30. Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage, Self-released*

Adds

1. Atomic Bomb Band, The Atomic Bomb Band (Performing the Music of William Onyeabor), Luaka Bop

2. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

3. Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski (Songs to Sink the American Dream), Nomad Union*

4. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

5. Diet Cig, Swear, I’m Good At This, Frenchkiss

6. The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Concord

7. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, SofaBurn

8. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

9. White Reaper, The World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl

Electronic

1.sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City

2. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

3. Sylvan Esso, Kick Jump Twist, Loma Vista

4. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

5. Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl

6. Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International

7. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

8. Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High School

9. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

10. SOHN, Rennen, 4AD

World

1. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

2. Emel, Ensen, Partisan Records

3. A-WA, Habib, Galbi

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, A+LSO

5. Janka Nabay & the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop

6. Ondatropica, Baile Bucanero, Soundway

7. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

8. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG Records

9. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Fontana

10. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh

Jazz

1. Matthew Shipp Trio, Piano Song, Thirsty Ear

2. Ryan Blotnick, Kush, Songlines

3. Ayumi Ishito, View From a Little Cave, Self-released

4. Billy Childs, Rebirth, Mack Avenue

5. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Lizard Breath

6. David Weiss & Point of Departure, Wake Up Call, Ropeadope

7. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released

8. Miles Okazaki, Trickster, Pi

9. Pho, Two, Self-released

10. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

2. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

3. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

4. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

5. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

6. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

7. Jim Gustin and Truth Jones, Memphis, Blind Raccoon

8. Lauren Mitchell, Desire, Self-released

9. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

10. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

11. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

12. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

13. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

14. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

15. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon

16. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

17. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

18. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

21. Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Twinlion Records

22. Thorbjorn Risager and the Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records

23. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

24. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

25. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon