Weekly Top Airplay: April 18, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/18/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

2. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

3. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

4. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

5. POW!, Crack an Egg, Castle Face

6. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

7. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

8. Waldemar, Visions [EP], Self-released*

9. Once and Future Band, self-titled, Castle Face

10. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

11. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Rake It In: The Greatest Hits, Fat Wreck Chords

12. Static Eyes, “The Thaw” b/w “Blank Tapes + Blood Moon” [7″], Kitschy Manitou*

13. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, ADA/Warner

14. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

15. Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk, Castle Face

16. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD

17. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

18. Direct Hit!, Live at the WMSE Studios – Records Store Day 2017 [7″], WMSE*

19. Siamese, The Mesmerist [EP], Self-released

20. Temples, Volcano, Fat Possum

21. The Shins, Heartworms, Columbia

22. Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, Star Stuff, Company

23. Blonde Redhead, 3 O’Clock, Ponderosa

24. Wwoman, Let Us Sleep Together, Self-released

25. Grandaddy, last Place, 30th Century/Columbia

26. Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord

27. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

28. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

29. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

30. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High School

Adds

1. Aye Nako, Silver Haze, Don Giovanni

2. Charly Bliss, Guppy, Barsuk

3. Christopher Paul Stelling, Itinerant Arias, Anti-

4. Hoops, Routines, Fat Possum

5. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

6. Julia Holter, In the Same Room, Domino

7. Little Dragon, Season High, Loma Vista

8. Russian Circles, Live at Dunk! Fest 2016, Sargent House

9. Various Artists, Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle, 30th Century/Columbia

10. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

Electronic

1. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

2. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

3. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

4. Sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

5. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High School

6. Animal Collective, The Painters EP, Domino

7. Geotic, Abysma, Tugboat

8. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

9. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

10. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

New World

1. Janka Nabay & the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop

2. Orchestra Baobab, Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng, World

3. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, A+LSO

5. A-WA, Habib Galbi, WayUp

6. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

7. Emel, Ensen , Partisan

8. Noura Mint Seymali, Arbina, Glitterbeat

9. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS

10. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

Jazz

1. Miles Okazaki, Trickster, Pi

2. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

3. Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand Boulevard, Glass Beach

4. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

5. Joe Alterman, Comin’ Home to You, Self-

6. Sarah Partridge, Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian, Origin

7. Chick Corea, The Musician, Concord

8. The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Music Of John Lewis, Blue Engine

9. Ayumi Ishito, View from a Little Cave, Self-released

10. Emmet Cohen, Masters Legacy Series – Volume 7, Cellar Live

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

2. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

3. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

4. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

5. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

6. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

7. Jim Gustin and Truth Jones, Memphis, Blind Raccoon

8. Lauren Mitchell, Desire, Self-released

9. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

10. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

11. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

12. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

13. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

14. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

15. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon

16. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

17. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

18. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

21. Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Twinlion Records

22. Thorbjorn Risager and the Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records

23. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

24. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

25. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind