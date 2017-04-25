Weekly Top Airplay: April 25, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/25/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

2. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

3. Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk, Castle Face

4. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

5. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

6. POW!, Crack An Egg, Castle Face

7. Various Artists, Resistance Radio: The Man In the High Castle, Sony

8. The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Concord

9. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

10. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

11. Violents and Monica Martin, Awake and Pretty Much Sober, Partisan*

12. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*

13. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

14. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN., Aftermath/Interscope

15. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

16. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

17. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

18. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*

19. Aimee Mann, Mental Illness, Superego

20. Direct Hit!, Live at the WMSE Studios – Record Store Day 2017 [7″]

21. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, ADA/Warner

22. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

23. Once and Future Band, s/t, Castle Face

24. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Thirty Tigers

25. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

26. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

27. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

28. Julia Holter, In the Same Room, Domino

29. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

30. Nickel + Rose, Oh Sweet Love, Self-released*

Electronic

1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

3. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released

4. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

5. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

6. Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High

7. Tuxedo, Tuxedo II, Stones Throw

8. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music

9. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To, Arts & Crafts

10. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

World

1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

2. Orchestra Baobab, Tribute to Ndiouga Dieng, World Circuit

3. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

4. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood

5. Pat Thomas and the Sweet Beans, Coming Home, Strut

6. Ondatropica, Baile Bucanero, Soundway

7. Lula Pena, Archivo Pittoresco, Crammed Discs

8. Emel, Ensen Partisan

9. Aquaserge, Laisse ca etre, Almost Music

10. Hite, Light of a Strange Day, Six

Jazz

1. Miles Okazaki, Trickster, Pi

2. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

3. Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand Boulevard, Glass Beach

4. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

5. Joe Alterman, Comin’ Home to You, Self-

6. Sarah Partridge, Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian, Origin

7. Chick Corea, The Musician, Concord

8. The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Music Of John Lewis, Blue Engine

9. Ayumi Ishito, View from a Little Cave, Self-released

10. Emmet Cohen, Masters Legacy Series – Volume 7, Cellar Live

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

2. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

3. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

4. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

5. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

6. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

7. Jim Gustin and Truth Jones, Memphis, Blind Raccoon

8. Lauren Mitchell, Desire, Self-released

9. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

10. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

11. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

12. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

13. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

14. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

15. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon

16. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

17. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

18. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

21. Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Twinlion Records

22. Thorbjorn Risager and the Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records

23. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

24. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

25. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind