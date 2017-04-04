Weekly Top Airplay: April 4, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 4/4/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

2. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

3. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, ADA/Warner

4. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

5. Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wichita

6. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

7. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

8. WHIPS, “Goldmine” b/w “Medium” [Singles], Skeletal Lightning*

9. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

10. Coco Hames, Self-titled, Merge

11. Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Vinnie’s House of Doom*

12. Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk, Castle Face

13. Real Estate, In Mind, Domino

14. Sampha, Process, Young Turks

15. Wwoman, Let Us Sleep Together, Self-released

16. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl

17. Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador

18. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

19. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO

20. Xposed 4Heads, “Push Me” [Single], Internal Combusion

21. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

22. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me, P.W. Elverum & Sun

23. Piles, Expeller, Self-released

24. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High School

25. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

26. Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art

27. Burning Sons, The Laughing Death…, Self-released

28. Red Stuff, Woodfaces, Self-released*

29. Ty Segall, Self-titled, Drag City

30. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Dead Oceans

Adds

1. Anohni, Paradise, Secretly Canadian

2. Father John Misty, Pure Comedy, Sub Pop

3. Happyness, Write In, Bar/None

4. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, Artificial Plastic

5. Juliana Hatfield, Pussycat, American Laundromat

6. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High School

7. Robyn Hitchcock, Self-titled, Yep Roc

8. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

9. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, Arts & Crafts

10. Vieux Farka Toure, Samba, Six Degrees

Electronic

1. HOMESHAKE, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

2. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

3. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

4. Sylvan Esso, “Die Young” [Single], Loma Vista

5. Animal Collective, The Painters EP, Domino

6. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

7. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista

8. SOHN, Rennen, 4AD

9. PVT , New Spirit, Create

10. Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International

World

1.Emel, Ensen, Partisan

2. Janka Nabay & the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop

3. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

4. Niyaz, Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees

5. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

6. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

7. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS

8. Juana Molina, “Cosoco” [Single], Crammed Discs

9. Vieux Farka Toure, Samba, Six Degrees

10. Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Deliverance, NFB

Jazz

1. Miles Okazaki, Trickster, Pi

2. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, from Blooming Tall Phlox, L&H Production

3. Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers, Spare Keys, Tony’s Treasures

4. Virginia Schenck, Aminata Moseka, AE

5. The Heads Of State, Four in One, Smoke Sessions

6. Gerry Gibb & Thrasher People, Weather or Not, Whaling City Sound

7. Bill Evans Trio, On a Monday Evening (Live), Concord

8. The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, The Music Of John Lewis, Blue Engine

9. Sound Etiquette, Sound Etiquette, Orenda Records

10. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

2. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

3. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

4. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

5. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

6. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

7. Jim Gustin and Truth Jones, Memphis, Blind Raccoon

8. Lauren Mitchell, Desire, Self-released

9. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

10. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

11. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

12. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

13. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

14. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

15. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon

16. Sharon Lewis and Texas Fire, Grown Ass Woman, Delmark

17. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

18. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

21. Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Tiphony Dames with Coyote Kings, Twinlion Records

22. Thorbjorn Risager and the Black Tornado, Change My Game, Ruf Records

23. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

24. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

25. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon