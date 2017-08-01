Weekly Top Airplay: August 1, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 8/1/17

Radio 30

1. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, self-released*

2. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

4. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

5. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni

6. Algiers, The Underside of Power, Matador

7. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

8. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

9. Paul Kelly, Life Is Fine, Cooking Vinyl

10. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

11. This Is the Kit, Moonshine Freeze, Rough Trade

12. Dogs In Ecstasy, “Rage Against the Dying of My Phone” [single], Thunderzone Ent.*

13. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

14. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, SofaBurn

15. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding [advance tracks], Atlantic

16. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical

17. Art Feynman, Blast off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl

18. Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On a Gangster Star/Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop

19. Black Lips, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, Vice

20. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

21. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO

22. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Murder of the Universe, ATO

23. Low Cut Connie, Dirty Pictures Pt. 1, Contender

24. Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts, Nonesuch

25. Katie Von Schleicher, Sh**** Hits, Ba Da Bing!

26. Gracie and Rachel, s/t, United For Opportunity

27. Betty Moon, Chrome, Evolver

28. Tricot, Three, Topshelf

29. Lo Tom, s/t, Barsuk

30. Feist, Pleasure, Polyvinyl

Adds

1. Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia

2. Chimney, s/t, Dine Alone

3. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

4. Dire Wolves, Excursion to Cloudland, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond

5. Gordi, Reservoir, Jagjaguwar

6. My Bubba, “Gone” [single], Third Man

7. Pearl Earl, s/t, Dreamy Life

8. Tristen, Sneaker Waves, Modern Outsider

9. BENNI, I & II, Goner

10. Jen Cloher, s/t, Milk!

Electronic

1. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

2. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

3. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

4. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

5. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], self-released*

6. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

7. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

8. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

9. Little Dragon, Season High, Loma Vista

10. Soulwax, From Dewee, PIAS

World

1. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo, Sony

2. Meklit, When the People Move, The Music Moves Too, Six Degrees

3. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format

5. Tricot, Three, TopShelf

6. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent

7. Songhoy Blues, Resistance, Fat Possum

8. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis

9. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

10. Ruben Gonzalez, Introducing…, World Circuit

Jazz

1. Trombone Shorty, Parking Lot Symphony, Blue Note

2. Ben Markley Big Band, Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton, oa2

3. Hal Galper and the Youngbloods, Live at the Cota Jazz Festival, Origin

4. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Self-released

5. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released*

6. Chris Rogers, Voyage Home, Art of Life

7. Leigh Pilzer, Strunkin’, Self-released

8. Brett Gold New York Jazz Orchestra, Dreaming Big, Gold Fox

9. Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido, AAM

10. Various Artists, The Passion of Charlie Parker, impulse!

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

2. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue

3. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

6. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder|

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor Records

9. The Sons of the Soul Revivers, Live! Rancho Nicasio, Little Village

10. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

11. Emily Barker, Sweet Kind of Blue, Kartel

12. Scottie Miller Band, Stay Above Water, Self-released

13. Chris Barnes, Hokum Blues, VizzTone

14. Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail Records

15. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

16. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

17. Joseph Veloz, Offerings, Big O Records

18. Delta Wires, Born In Oakland, Mud Slide Records

19. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

20. Lightnin’ Willie, No Black No White Just Blues, Little Dog Records

21. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

22. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, Havana Blue, Self-released

23. The Nighthawks, All You Gotta Do, EllerSoul

24. Dani Wilde, Live at the Brighton Road, VizzTone

25. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records