Weekly Top Airplay: August 15, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 8/15/17

Radio 30

1. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss*

2. Color Film, Living Arrangements, Epitaph

3. Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia

4. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

5. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

6. Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On a Gangster Star / Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop

7. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger

8. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

9. David Bazan, Care, Undertow

10. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

11. Sin Bad, It’s Fine, Self-released*

12. Emily Saliers, Murmuration Nation, Megaforce

13. Big Walnuts Yonder, s/t, Sargent House

14. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*

15. Sylvan Esso, Echo Mountain Sessions [EP], Loma Vista

16. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl*

17. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own”, Self-released*

18. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

19. Brain-Bats, “Night Terrors” 7″, 686213 Records DK*

20. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*

21. Art Feynman, Blast Off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl

22. CAN, The Singles, Mute

23. Algiers, The Underside of Power, Matador

24. Kane Strang, Two Hearts and No Brain, Dead Oceans

25. Rancid, Trouble Maker, Hellcat/Epitaph

26. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth, [PIAS]*

27. EMA, Exile In the Outer Ring, City Slang

28. Palm, Shadow Expert [EP], Carpark

29. American Lips, Kiss the Void, Ancient Fashion

30. Paul Kelly, Life Is Fine, Cooking Vinyl

Adds

1. Cloakroom, Time Well, Relapse

2. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Self-released

3. EMA, Exile In the Outer Ring, City Slang

4. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

5. Monk Parker, Crown of Sparrows, Grand Jury

6. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

7. No Use For a Name, Rarities Vol. 1: The Covers, Fat Wreck Chords

8. Oneohtrix Point Never, Good Times [OST], Warp

9. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl*

10. Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, s/t, Dine Alone / Burger

Electronic

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

3. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*

4. RAC, Ego, Counter

5. Oneohtrix Point Never, Good Times [OST], Warp

6. Avey Tare, Eucalyptus, Domino

7. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Self-released

8. BENNI, I & II, Goner

9. Moby and the Void Pacific Choir, More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse, Mute

10. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Old Tacoma

World

1. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger

2. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

3. Kondi Band, Salone, Strut

4. Emel, Ensen, Knitting Factory

5. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis

6. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

7. Camille, Oui, Balulalo

8. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, y Deseo, Sony

9. Tricot, Three, TopShelf

10. Flor De Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

Jazz

1. Matt Wilson, Honey & Salt, Palmetto

2. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin

3. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released

4. Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop

5. Pearl Django, With Friends Like These, Modern Hot

6. John Pizzarelli, Sinatra & Jobim @ 50, Concord Jazz

7. Charlie Watts, …Meets the Danish Radio Big Band, Impulse!

8. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

9. Terence Blanchard, The Comedian, Blue Note

10. Tyshawn Sorry, Versimilitude, Pi

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings