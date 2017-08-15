Weekly Top Airplay: August 15, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 8/15/17
Radio 30
1. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss*
2. Color Film, Living Arrangements, Epitaph
3. Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia
4. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge
5. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
6. Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On a Gangster Star / Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop
7. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger
8. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy
9. David Bazan, Care, Undertow
10. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac
11. Sin Bad, It’s Fine, Self-released*
12. Emily Saliers, Murmuration Nation, Megaforce
13. Big Walnuts Yonder, s/t, Sargent House
14. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*
15. Sylvan Esso, Echo Mountain Sessions [EP], Loma Vista
16. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl*
17. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own”, Self-released*
18. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw
19. Brain-Bats, “Night Terrors” 7″, 686213 Records DK*
20. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*
21. Art Feynman, Blast Off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl
22. CAN, The Singles, Mute
23. Algiers, The Underside of Power, Matador
24. Kane Strang, Two Hearts and No Brain, Dead Oceans
25. Rancid, Trouble Maker, Hellcat/Epitaph
26. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth, [PIAS]*
27. EMA, Exile In the Outer Ring, City Slang
28. Palm, Shadow Expert [EP], Carpark
29. American Lips, Kiss the Void, Ancient Fashion
30. Paul Kelly, Life Is Fine, Cooking Vinyl
Adds
1. Cloakroom, Time Well, Relapse
2. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Self-released
3. EMA, Exile In the Outer Ring, City Slang
4. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face
5. Monk Parker, Crown of Sparrows, Grand Jury
6. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees
7. No Use For a Name, Rarities Vol. 1: The Covers, Fat Wreck Chords
8. Oneohtrix Point Never, Good Times [OST], Warp
9. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl*
10. Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, s/t, Dine Alone / Burger
Electronic
1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
2. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw
3. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*
4. RAC, Ego, Counter
5. Oneohtrix Point Never, Good Times [OST], Warp
6. Avey Tare, Eucalyptus, Domino
7. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Self-released
8. BENNI, I & II, Goner
9. Moby and the Void Pacific Choir, More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse, Mute
10. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Old Tacoma
World
1. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger
2. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet
3. Kondi Band, Salone, Strut
4. Emel, Ensen, Knitting Factory
5. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis
6. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees
7. Camille, Oui, Balulalo
8. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, y Deseo, Sony
9. Tricot, Three, TopShelf
10. Flor De Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo
Jazz
1. Matt Wilson, Honey & Salt, Palmetto
2. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin
3. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released
4. Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop
5. Pearl Django, With Friends Like These, Modern Hot
6. John Pizzarelli, Sinatra & Jobim @ 50, Concord Jazz
7. Charlie Watts, …Meets the Danish Radio Big Band, Impulse!
8. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
9. Terence Blanchard, The Comedian, Blue Note
10. Tyshawn Sorry, Versimilitude, Pi
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone
2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder
4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord
7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan
8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released
9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records
11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord
12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music
13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay
14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man
15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records
16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig
17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions
18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone
19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released
20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco
21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch
22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue
23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots
25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings