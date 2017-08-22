Weekly Top Airplay: August 22, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 8/22/17
Top 30
1. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy
2. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge
3. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own” [7″], Self-released*
4. Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia
5. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac
6. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum
7. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & the Truth, [PIAS]*
8. Downtown Boys, Cost of Living, Sub Pop
9. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees
10. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw
11. Soccer Mommy, Collection, Fat Possum
12. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face
13. Baby In Vain, More Nothing, Partisan
14. Art Feynman, Blast Off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl
15. The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek
16. Hollerado, Born Yesterday, Royal Mountain
17. Nikki Lane, Highway Queen, New West
18. Benyaro, One Step Ahead Of Your Past, Mohinga
19. The District, Popular Manipulations, Fat Possum
20. Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, Wildflower Blues, Cinquefoil Records
21. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp
22. EMA, Exile In The Outer Ring, City Slang
23. Flogging Molly, Life Is Good, Vanguard
24. Miranda Lee Richards, Existential Beast, Invisible Hands
25. David Bazan, Care, Undertow
26. Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, s/t, Burger / Dine Alone
27. CAN, The Singles, Mute
28. Bradley Wik and the Charlatans, In My Youth, I’m Getting Old, Coxcombs, Anon
29. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni
30. Monk Parker, Crown of Sparrows, Grand Jury
Adds
1. A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge
2. Baby In Vain, More Nothing, Partisan
3. The Blind Boys of Alabama, “Pray For Peace” [Single], BBOA
4. Bob and Gene, If This World Were Mine, Daptone
5. Charlie Parr, Dog, Red House
6. Dent May, Across the Multiverse, Carpark
7. Gogol Bordello, Seekers and Finders, Cooking Vinyl
8. Iron and Wine, Beast Epic, Sub Pop
9. The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek
10. Widowspeak, Expect the Best, Captured Tracks
Electronic
1. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum
2. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw
3. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp
4. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark
5. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Roll Call
6. BENNI, I & II, Goner
7. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
8. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls
9. Mike Ege, s/t, Long Weekend
10. Soulwax, From DeeWee, [PIAS]
World
1. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis
2. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees
3. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet
4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format
5. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo
6. Emel Ensen, Partisan
7. San Miguel, Un Poquito de Amor Everyday, Compass
8. Christine Primrose, Gradh is Gonadh – Guth ag aithris, Temple
9. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
10. Napua, Makawalu, Pihana Productions
Jazz
1. Roscoe Mitchell, Bells for the South Side, ECM
2. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin
3. Matt Wilson, Honey & Salt, Palmetto
4. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, BluJazz
5. Audrey Ochoa, Afterthought, Chronograph
6. Hal Galper and the Youngbloods, Live at the Cota Jazz Festival, Origin
7. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, In the Shadow of a Cloud, L & H
8. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released
9. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone
2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder
4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord
7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan
8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released
9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records
11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord
12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music
13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay
14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man
15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records
16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig
17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions
18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone
19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released
20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco
21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch
22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue
23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots
25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings