Weekly Top Airplay: August 22, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 8/22/17

Top 30

1. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

2. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

3. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own” [7″], Self-released*

4. Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia

5. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

6. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

7. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & the Truth, [PIAS]*

8. Downtown Boys, Cost of Living, Sub Pop

9. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

10. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

11. Soccer Mommy, Collection, Fat Possum

12. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

13. Baby In Vain, More Nothing, Partisan

14. Art Feynman, Blast Off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl

15. The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek

16. Hollerado, Born Yesterday, Royal Mountain

17. Nikki Lane, Highway Queen, New West

18. Benyaro, One Step Ahead Of Your Past, Mohinga

19. The District, Popular Manipulations, Fat Possum

20. Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, Wildflower Blues, Cinquefoil Records

21. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

22. EMA, Exile In The Outer Ring, City Slang

23. Flogging Molly, Life Is Good, Vanguard

24. Miranda Lee Richards, Existential Beast, Invisible Hands

25. David Bazan, Care, Undertow

26. Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, s/t, Burger / Dine Alone

27. CAN, The Singles, Mute

28. Bradley Wik and the Charlatans, In My Youth, I’m Getting Old, Coxcombs, Anon

29. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni

30. Monk Parker, Crown of Sparrows, Grand Jury

Adds

1. A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge

2. Baby In Vain, More Nothing, Partisan

3. The Blind Boys of Alabama, “Pray For Peace” [Single], BBOA

4. Bob and Gene, If This World Were Mine, Daptone

5. Charlie Parr, Dog, Red House

6. Dent May, Across the Multiverse, Carpark

7. Gogol Bordello, Seekers and Finders, Cooking Vinyl

8. Iron and Wine, Beast Epic, Sub Pop

9. The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek

10. Widowspeak, Expect the Best, Captured Tracks

Electronic

1. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

2. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

3. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

4. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

5. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Roll Call

6. BENNI, I & II, Goner

7. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

8. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

9. Mike Ege, s/t, Long Weekend

10. Soulwax, From DeeWee, [PIAS]

World

1. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis

2. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

3. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format

5. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

6. Emel Ensen, Partisan

7. San Miguel, Un Poquito de Amor Everyday, Compass

8. Christine Primrose, Gradh is Gonadh – Guth ag aithris, Temple

9. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

10. Napua, Makawalu, Pihana Productions

Jazz

1. Roscoe Mitchell, Bells for the South Side, ECM

2. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin

3. Matt Wilson, Honey & Salt, Palmetto

4. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, BluJazz

5. Audrey Ochoa, Afterthought, Chronograph

6. Hal Galper and the Youngbloods, Live at the Cota Jazz Festival, Origin

7. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, In the Shadow of a Cloud, L & H

8. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released

9. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings