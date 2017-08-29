Weekly Top Airplay: August 29, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 8/29/17

Top 30

1. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

2. Static Eyes, Traps [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

3. Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

4. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

5. Apollo Vermouth, Crashing Into Nowhere, Orchid Tapes*

6. Rainer Maria, s/t, Polyvinyl

7. Dead Cross, s/t, Ipecac

8. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss*

9. Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, Wildflower Blues, Cinquefoil

10. Rancid, Trouble Maker, Hellcat / Epitaph

11. Matt Pond P.A., Still Summer, 131

12. Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Warriors, Fat Wreck Chords

13. Boss Hog, Brood X, In the Red

14. Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

15. Widowspeak, Expect the Best, Captured Tracks

16. Ratboys, GN, Topshelf

17. Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, s/t, Burger / Dine Alone

18. The Yawpers, Boy In a Well, Bloodshot

19. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni

20. Randy Newman, Dark Matter, Nonesuch

21. Lisa LeBlanc, Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?, Bonsound

22. Vince Mira, El Radio, The Fred Agency

23. The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek

24. People Like You, Verse, TopShelf

25. Mosquitos , Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

26. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

27. Wolf Parade, “Valley Boy” [single], Sub Pop

28. Chimney, s/t, Dine Alone

29. American Lips, Kiss the Void, Ancient Fashion

30. Hollerado, Born Yesterday, Royal Mountain

Adds

1. Alex Cameron, Forced Witness, Secretly Canadian

2. Grieves, Running Wild, Rhymesayers

3. Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, Wildflower Blues, Cinquefoil

4. Liars, TFCF, Mute

5. Lisa LeBlanc, Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen, Bonsound

6. Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

7. Oh Sees, Orc, Castleface

8. The Preatures, Girlhood, Harvest

9. Tender, Modern Addiction, Partisan

10. The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic

Electronic

1. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

2. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

3. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

4. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

5. El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love, Roll Call

6. BENNI, I & II, Goner

7. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

8. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

9. Mike Ege, s/t, Long Weekend

10. Soulwax, From DeeWee, [PIAS]

World

1. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, y Deseo, Sony

2. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

3. Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degees

4. Root Shock, s/t, Self-released

5. Gaby Moreno, Ilusion, Metamorfosis

6. Mammut, Kinder Versions, Bella Union / [PIAS]

7. Pablo Moses, The Itinuation, HS Roots

8. King Schascha, Rudeboy Skankin [EP], Penguin Studios

9. Christine Primrose, Gradh is Gonadh – Guth ag Aithris, Temple

10. Kondi Band, Salone, Strut

Jazz

1. Matt Wilson, Honey & Salt, Palmetto

2. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Self-released

3. Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop

4. Yoko Miwa Trio, Pathways, Ocean Blue Tear

5. Cecile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers, Mack Avenue

6. George Freeman, 90 Going On Amazing, Blujazz

7. Jaco Pastorious, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance

8. Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Passin’ Thru, Blue Note

9. Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis, Pi

10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings