Weekly Top Airplay: August 8, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 8/8/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 30

1. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

2. Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss*

3. CAN, The Singles, Mute

4. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni

5. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

6. Algiers, The Underside of Power, Matador

7. Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On a Gangster STar/Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop

8. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger

9. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

10. Mortgage Freeman, “Patterns” [Single], Self-released

11. Apollo Vermouth, Crashing Into Nowhere, Orchid Tapes*

12. Chain and the Gang, Best of Crime Rock, In the Red

13. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks

14. Avey Tare, Eucalyptus, Domino

15. Paul Kelly, Life Is Fine, Cooking Vinyl

16. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

17. This Is the Kit, Moonshine Freeze, Rough Trade

18. The Dan Ryan, Guidance, Cosmic Dreamer

19. Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder, Arts & Crafts

21. Art Feynman, Blast Off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl

22. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

23. Sin Bad, It’s Fine, Self-released*

24. Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot

25. Chimney, s/t, Dine Alone

26. Wavves, You’re Welcome, Stones Throw

27. Dan Auerbach, Waiting On a Song, Easy Eye Sound

28. Ratboys, GN, TopShelf

29. Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts, Nonesuch

30. Briana Marcela, Call It Love, Jagjagjuwar

Adds

1. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

2. Coast Modern, s/t, +1/300 Entertainment

3. Downtown Boys, Cost of Living, Sub Pop

4. Girl Ray, Earl Grey, Moshi Moshi

5. Guantanamo Baywatch, Desert Center, Suicide Squeeze

6. KMFDM, Hell Yeah, earMUSIC

7. Matt Pond P.A., Still Summer, 131

8. Pearl Earl, s/t, Dreamy Life

9. Sleepy Sun, Private Tales, Dine Alone

10. Soccer Mommy, Collection, Fat Possum

Electronic

1. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

2. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

4. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

5. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

6. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

7. Soulwax, From DeeWee, [PIAS]

8. Cornelius, Mellow Waves, Rostrum

9. Fujiya and Miyagi, s/t, Impossible Objects of Desire

10. KMFDM, Hell Yeah, earMUSIC

World

1. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger

2. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format

3. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

4. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

5. S***kid, Fish, PNKSLM

6. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas y Deseo, Sony

7. Ifriquiyya Electrique, Rûwâhîne, Glitterbeat

8. Mammut, Kinder Versions, [PIAS]

9. Christine Primrose, Gradh is Gonadh – Guth ag aithris (Love and Loss – A Lone Voice), Temple

10. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Rootfire

Jazz

1. Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski and John Scofield, Hudson, Motema

2. Hal Galper and the Youngbloods, Live at the Cota Jazz Festival, Origin

3. John Beasley, Monk’estra vol. 2, Mack Avenue

4. Mica Bethea Big Band, Stage ‘N Studio, Self-released

5. The Great Harry Hillman, Tilt, Cuneiform

6. Greg Skaff, Soulmation, Zoho

7. Luke Sellick, Alchemist, Cellar Live

8. Paul Tynan and Aaron Lington, Bicoastal Collective: Chapter Five, oa2

9. The Mark Arroyo Trio, Two Sides to a Promise, Self-released

10. Jeremy Bacon Trio, Cage Free – Free Range, Squatty Roo

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings