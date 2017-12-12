Weekly Top Airplay: December 12, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 12/12/17
Top 30
1. King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed, Self-released
2. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman, Daptone
3. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO
4. Bjork, Utopia, One Little Indian
5. U-Men, s/t, Sub Pop
6. Swingin’ Utters, Drowning In the Sea, Rising With the Sun, Fat Wreck Chords
7. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop
8. The Lillingtons, Stella Sapiente, Fat Wreck Chords
9. Wand, Plum, Drag City
10. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
11. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-
12. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon
13. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, Matador
14. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-
15. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
16. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House
17. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*
18. L.A. Law, Law & Order, Burger
19. Pollens, Mister Manufacture, Self-released
20. Flat Worms, s/t, Castle Face
21. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [Single], Self-released
22. Luna, A Sentimental Education, Double Feature
23. OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head, Castle Face
24. Space Raft, “Another Holiday Is Here” b/w “New Year’s Revolution” [singles], Self-released*
25. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released*
26. Slaughter Beach, Dog, Birdie, Lame-O
27. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop
28. Julien Baker, Turn Out the Lights, Matador
29. Daydream Retrievers, s/t, Self-released
30. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL
Adds
1. Blush, s/t, Arrowhawk
2. Demar, Rebels, Orchard
3. The James Hunter Six, “I Don’t Wanna Be Without You” [single], Daptone
4. Jim James, Tribute To 2, ATO
5. The Last Gang, Sing For Your Supper [7″], Fat Wreck Chords
6. Maya, “What Are We Worth” [single], True
7. Panduranga Henderson, Ocean of Love, Luaka Bop
8. Parker Longbough, “Secret Santa” [single], Self-released
9. Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding” [single], Asthmatic Kitty
10. WHY?, “Poractive Evolution” (Nick Diamonds/Islands remix) [single], Joyful Noise
Electronic
1. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon
2. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
3. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL
4. Lindstrom, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, Smalltown Supersound
5. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure
6. UNKLE, The Road: Part I, Cooking Vinyl
7. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia
8. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*
9. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks
10. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR
World
1. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet
2. El Tambor de la Tribu, Felina, Gallo
3. Boubacar Traore, Dounia Tabolo, LusAfrica
4. Ladama, s/t, Six Degrees
5. Baraka Moon, Wind Horse, Self-released
6. Thunder Body, Solstice, Rootfire Cooperative
7. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit
8. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol
9. 3MA, Aanarouz, Six Degrees
10. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO
Jazz
1. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, In the Shadow Of a Cloud, L&H
2. Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance
3. Major Vistas, Minor Anthems, Self-released*
4. Roscoe Mitchell, Four Ways, Self-released
5. Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis, Pi
6. Kamasi Washington, Harmony of Difference [EP], Young Turks
7. Paul Giallorenzo Trio, Flow, Delmark
8. Steve Slagle, Dedication, Panorama 007
9. Jackie Allen, Rose Fingered Dawn, Self-released
10. Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Rev, Anzic
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn
3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company
4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music
5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*
7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage
9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone
11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One
12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records
13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records
16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street
17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue
18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records
23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks
24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation
25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto