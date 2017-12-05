Weekly Top Airplay: December 5, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 12/5/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Top 30
1. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman, Daptone
2. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-
3. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy
4. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, Matador
5. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
6. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence
7. Jonathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released*
8. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon
9. Lau Nau, Poseidon, Beacon Sound
10. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-
11. Gogol Bordello, Seekers and Finders, Cooking Vinyl
12. Queens Of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador
13. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*
14. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO
15. Daniele Luppi and Parquet Courts, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia
16. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop
17. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone
18. Gingerlys, s/t, Babe City/TopShelf
19. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [Single], Self-released*
20. The Lillingtons, Stella Sapiente, Fat Wreck Chords
21. L.A. Witch, s/t, Suicide Squeeze
22. Swingin’ Utters, Drowning In the Sea, Rising With the Sun, Fat Wreck Chords
23. King Leg, Meet King Leg, Sire
24. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House
25. Destroyer, ken, Merge
26. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Luciferian Towers, Constellation
27. Rose of the West, Hunter’s Will [7″], Communicating Vessels*
28. Wand, Plum, Drag City
29. Sundial Mottos, s/t [EP], Self-released*
30. The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet
Adds
1. El Perro Del Mar, “Fight For Life” [single], The Control Group
2. The Hold Steady, Entitlement Crew [EP[, Frenchkiss
3. Hot Trash, “One More Chance” [single], Escape
4. Jimmy Chamberlin Complex, The Parable, Make
5. L.A. Law, Law & Order, Burger
6. Lady Legs, “No Job” [single], Communicating Vessels
7. The Minus 5, Dear December, Yep Roc
8. Swingin’ Utters, Drowning In the Sea, Rising With the Sun, Fat Wreck Chords
9. They Might Be giants, “I Left My Body” [single], Idlewild
10. Van Morrison, Versatile, Sony/Legacy
Electronic
1. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
2. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp
3. Kelela, Take Me Apart, Warp
4. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition
5. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia
6. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International
7. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound
8. Kllo, Backwater, Ghostly International
9. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR
10. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music
World
1. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone
2. Lau Nau, Poseidon, Beacon Sound
3. 3MA, Anarouz, Six Degrees
4. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO
5. La Misa Negra, s/t, NAM Entertainment
6. Thunder Body, Solstice, Rootfire Cooperative
7. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette
8. Ruxell, “Zona Oeste” [single], Waxploitation
9. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol
10. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet
Jazz
1. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*
2. Yelena Eckemoff Quartet, In the Shadow of a Cloud, L&H
3. Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown, Impulse
4. Prime Time Big Band, Live at the Ironwood, Chronograph
5. Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance
6. Mickey Hart, Ramu, Verve Forecast
7. Phil DeGregg Trio, Queen City Blues, Self-released
8. Marius Preda, Mission Cimbalom, Universal Romania
9. Carl Filipiak and the Jimi Jazz Band, What Now, Geometric
10. Matt Cappy, Church and State, Ropeadope
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn
3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company
4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music
5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*
7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage
9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot
10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone
11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One
12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records
13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone
14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer
15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records
16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street
17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue
18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records
23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks
24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation
25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto