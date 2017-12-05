Weekly Top Airplay: December 5, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 12/5/17

Top 30

1. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman, Daptone

2. Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black, Anti-

3. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

4. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice, Matador

5. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

6. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

7. Jonathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released*

8. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

9. Lau Nau, Poseidon, Beacon Sound

10. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-

11. Gogol Bordello, Seekers and Finders, Cooking Vinyl

12. Queens Of the Stone Age, Villains, Matador

13. The Quilz, s/t, Self-released*

14. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Polygondwanaland, ATO

15. Daniele Luppi and Parquet Courts, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia

16. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

17. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are in Peace, Daptone

18. Gingerlys, s/t, Babe City/TopShelf

19. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” [Single], Self-released*

20. The Lillingtons, Stella Sapiente, Fat Wreck Chords

21. L.A. Witch, s/t, Suicide Squeeze

22. Swingin’ Utters, Drowning In the Sea, Rising With the Sun, Fat Wreck Chords

23. King Leg, Meet King Leg, Sire

24. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

25. Destroyer, ken, Merge

26. Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Luciferian Towers, Constellation

27. Rose of the West, Hunter’s Will [7″], Communicating Vessels*

28. Wand, Plum, Drag City

29. Sundial Mottos, s/t [EP], Self-released*

30. The Cactus Channel, Stay a While, HopeStreet

Adds

1. El Perro Del Mar, “Fight For Life” [single], The Control Group

2. The Hold Steady, Entitlement Crew [EP[, Frenchkiss

3. Hot Trash, “One More Chance” [single], Escape

4. Jimmy Chamberlin Complex, The Parable, Make

5. L.A. Law, Law & Order, Burger

6. Lady Legs, “No Job” [single], Communicating Vessels

7. The Minus 5, Dear December, Yep Roc

8. Swingin’ Utters, Drowning In the Sea, Rising With the Sun, Fat Wreck Chords

9. They Might Be giants, “I Left My Body” [single], Idlewild

10. Van Morrison, Versatile, Sony/Legacy

Electronic

1. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

2. Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives, Warp

3. Kelela, Take Me Apart, Warp

4. Hess Is More, 80 Years, Edition

5. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA/Columbia

6. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

7. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

8. Kllo, Backwater, Ghostly International

9. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

10. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon Music

World

1. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone

2. Lau Nau, Poseidon, Beacon Sound

3. 3MA, Anarouz, Six Degrees

4. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

5. La Misa Negra, s/t, NAM Entertainment

6. Thunder Body, Solstice, Rootfire Cooperative

7. Boogat, San Cristobal Baile Inn, Maisonette

8. Ruxell, “Zona Oeste” [single], Waxploitation

9. Alex Cuba, Lo Unico Constante, Caracol

10. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

Jazz

1. The Extra Crispy Brass Band, One Step Forward, Self-released*

2. Yelena Eckemoff Quartet, In the Shadow of a Cloud, L&H

3. Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown, Impulse

4. Prime Time Big Band, Live at the Ironwood, Chronograph

5. Jaco Pastorius, Truth, Liberty & Soul, Resonance

6. Mickey Hart, Ramu, Verve Forecast

7. Phil DeGregg Trio, Queen City Blues, Self-released

8. Marius Preda, Mission Cimbalom, Universal Romania

9. Carl Filipiak and the Jimi Jazz Band, What Now, Geometric

10. Matt Cappy, Church and State, Ropeadope

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

2. Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie, Severn

3. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company

4. Andrea Marr, Natural, Only Blues Music

5. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

6. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed and Dangerous, Blind Pig*

7. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

8. Chris Daniels and the Kings, Blues With Horns, Volume One, Moon Voyage

9. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

10. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

11. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, E One

12. Alastair Greene, Dream Train, Rip Cat Records

13. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

14. Peter Ward, Blues On My Shoulders, Gandy Dancer

15. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

16. Bonerama, Hot Like Fire, Basin Street

17. Supersonic Blues Machine, Californiasoul, Provogue

18. Robert Finley, Goin Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

19. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

20. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

21. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

22. Lazer Lloyd, Freedom’s Child, Lots of Love Records

23. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation

25. Leon Russell, Distant Shore, Palmetto