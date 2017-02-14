Weekly Top Airplay: February 14, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 2/14/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

2. Sleater-Kinney, Live In Paris, Sub Pop

3. Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound, Carpark

4. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-

5. The xx, I See You, Young Turks

6. The Sadies, Northern Passages, Yep Roc

7. Run the Jewels, RTJ3, Run the Jewels Inc.

8. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

9. Strand Of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans

10. Nikki Lane, Highway Queen, New West

11. Phantogram, Three, Republic

12. The Pukes, Revenge Of…, self-released*

13. Ratbatspider, Angry Red Live, self-released*

14. The Fatty Acids, “Strangers” b/w “In Your House” [single], Gloss*

15. Jim James, Eternally Even, ATO

16. Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph

17. Spoon, “Hot Thoughts” [single], Matador

18. Tobin Sprout, The Universe and Me, Burger

19. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

20. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian

21. Stef Chura, Messes, Urinal Cake

22. Mosleys, Bonafide and Pixelated, self-released*

23. Tim Darcy, Saturday Night, Secretly Canadian

24. Julie Byrne, Not Even Happiness, Ba Da Bing!

25. Sallie Ford, Soul Sick, Concord

26. Grandaddy, “Way We Won’t” [single], Columbia

27. The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, Warner Bros.

28. Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love, Glassnote

29. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

30. Elbow, Little Fictions, Polydor

Adds

1. Sinkane, Life & Livin’ It, City Slang

2. POW!, Crack An Egg, Castle Face

3. Jesca Hoop, Memories Are Now, Sub Pop

4. The Sadies, Northern Passages, Yep Roc

5. Ryan Adams, Prisoner, Pax-Am

RPM

1. The xx, I See You, Young Turks

2. Phantogram, Three, Republic

3. Austra, Politics, Domino

4. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

5. Beats Antique, Shadowbox, self-released

6. Coldcut, Only Heaven [EP], Ahead Of Our Time

7. Harrison Brome, Fill Your Brains, Network

8. Justice, Woman, Because Music

9. Acid Arab, Musique De France, Crammed Discs

10. Ibibio Sound Machine, “The Is On Fire” [single], Merge Records

New World

1. Beats Antique, Shadowbox, self-released

2. Acid Arab, Musique De France, Crammed Discs

3. Ibibio Sound Machine, “The Pot Is On Fire” [single], Merge

4. Cafe Tacvba, “Un Par De Lugares” b/w “Futuro” [single], Bastard Jazz

5. Luisa Maita, Flo Da Memoria, Cumbancha

6. Chico Mann and Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz

7. Holdup, Leaves In the Pool, Rootfire Cooperative

8. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

9. Gaye Su Akyol, Hologram, Glitterbeat

10. Afro Bop Alliance Big Band, Revelation, oa2

Jazz

1. Sun Ra, Singles – The Definitive 45s Collection, (1952 – 1991), Strut

2. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

3. Erik Applegate, Two’s Company, Artist Alliance Records

4. Steve Slagle, Alto Manhattan, Panorama Records

5. Planet D Nonet, A Salute to Strayhorn, Detroit Music Factory

6. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

7. Frank Kohl Quartet, Rising Tide, Pony Boy

8. Phil Parisot, Lingo, oa2

9. Carol Morgan, Post Cool Vol. 1, self-released

10. George Burton, The Truth of What I Am > The Narcissist, Inner Circle Music

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music

2. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

3. John Latini, The Blues Just Made Me Feel Good, Smokin’ Sleddog

4. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

5. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

6. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, at Sighisoara Blues Festival, Brown Cow Productions

7. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, self-released

8. Reverend Freakchild, Preaching’ Blues, Treated and Released

9. Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble, Stony Plain

10. Nick Moss Band, Root to the Fruit, Blue Bella

11. Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside – Songs of Willie Dixon, Big Records

12. Colin James, Blue Highways, The North Records

13. Hamish Anderson, Trouble, self-released

14. Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

15. Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Long Black Train, self-released

16. Derrick Procell, Why I Choose to Sing the Blues, self-released

17. Tom Craig, Ready For Me, self-released

18. Tim Gartland, Want a Good Woman, self-released

19. Mark “Porkchop” Holder, Let It Slide, Alive NaturalSound

20. Cee Cee James, Stripped Down & Surrendered, FWG Records

21. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records

22. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage

23. Monkeyjunk, Time to Roll, Stony Plain

24. Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

25. Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony