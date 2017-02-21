Weekly Top Airplay: February 21, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 2/21/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. The Fatty Acids, “Strangers” b/w “In Your House”, Gloss*

2. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

3. Kate Tempest, Let Them Eat Chaos, Lex Records

4. The Sadies, Northern Passages, Yep Roc

5. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

6. Phantogram, Three, Republic

7. Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound, Carpark

8. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” b/w “Radio”, Loma Vista*

9. Marfa Myths, Muths 002, Mexican Summer

10. Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph

11. Wyldlife, Out On Your Block, Wicked Cool

12. All Them Witches, Sleeping Through the War, New West

13. Piles, Expeller, self-released*

14. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Universal

15. Kid Koala, Music to Draw to: Satellite, Arts and Crafts

16. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

17. PVT, New Spirit, Create Control

18. Slowdive, “Star Roving” [single], Dead Oceans

19. Priests, Nothing Feels Natural, Sister Polygon

20. The Visis, DNR DNI, self-released*

21. The Luyas, Human Voicing, Paper Bag

22. The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?, self-released

23. Justice, Woman, Because Records

24. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

25. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

26. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-

27. Sinkane, Life and Livin’ It, City Slang

28. Sleater-Kinney, Live In Paris, Sub Pop

29. Maria Taylor, In the Next Life, Flower Moon

30. Jesca Hoop, Memories Are Now, Sub Pop

Adds

1. Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art,

2. Meat Wave, The Incessant, SideOneDummy

3. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Secretly Canadian

4. Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl

5. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO

RPM

1. Phantogram, Three, Republic

2. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” b/w “Radio”, Loma Vista*

3. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts and Crafts

4. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

5. Justice, Woman, Because Records

6. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-

7. Sinkane, Life & Livin’ It, City Slang

8. Zavala, Fantasmas, Fake Four Inc.

9. Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune

10. Thundercat, “Drunk” [single], Brainfeeder

New World

1. Tinariwen, Elwan, Anti-

2. Cafe Tacvba, “Un Par De Lugares” b/w “Futuro” [single], Bastard Jazz

3. Ibibio Sound Machine, “The Pot Is On Fire” [single], Merge

4. Noura Mint Seymali, Arbina, Glitterbeat

5. Gaye Su Akyol, Hologram, Glitterbeat

6. Dactah Chando, Ancestral, Achinech

7. Luisa Maita, Flo Da Memoria, Cumbancha

8. Terra Guitarra, Of Sea and Stars, Earthsign

9. Various Artists, Rough Guide To Calypso Gold World Music Network

10. Various Artists, Khmer Rouge Survivors: They Will Kill You If You Cry, Glitterbeat

Jazz

1. Sun Ra, Singles – The Definitive 45s Collection, (1952 – 1991), Strut

2. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

3. Erik Applegate, Two’s Company, Artist Alliance Records

4. Steve Slagle, Alto Manhattan, Panorama Records

5. Planet D Nonet, A Salute to Strayhorn, Detroit Music Factory

6. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

7. Frank Kohl Quartet, Rising Tide, Pony Boy

8. Phil Parisot, Lingo, oa2

9. Carol Morgan, Post Cool Vol. 1, self-released

10. George Burton, The Truth of What I Am > The Narcissist, Inner Circle Music

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music

2. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

3. John Latini, The Blues Just Made Me Feel Good, Smokin’ Sleddog

4. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

5. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

6. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, at Sighisoara Blues Festival, Brown Cow Productions

7. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, self-released

8. Reverend Freakchild, Preaching’ Blues, Treated and Released

9. Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble, Stony Plain

10. Nick Moss Band, Root to the Fruit, Blue Bella

11. Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside – Songs of Willie Dixon, Big Records

12. Colin James, Blue Highways, The North Records

13. Hamish Anderson, Trouble, self-released

14. Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

15. Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Long Black Train, self-released

16. Derrick Procell, Why I Choose to Sing the Blues, self-released

17. Tom Craig, Ready For Me, self-released

18. Tim Gartland, Want a Good Woman, self-released

19. Mark “Porkchop” Holder, Let It Slide, Alive NaturalSound

20. Cee Cee James, Stripped Down & Surrendered, FWG Records

21. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records

22. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage

23. Monkeyjunk, Time to Roll, Stony Plain

24. Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

25. Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony