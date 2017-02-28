Weekly Top Airplay: February 28, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Date Reported: 2/28/17

Radio 200

1. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

2. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-

3. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Colors, Paradise of Bachelors

4. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

5. Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!, Glassnote

6. The Pukes, Revenge Of…, Tire Fire Records*

7. Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger Records

8. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO

9. Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl

10. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Dead Oceans

11. Half Waif, Form/A [EP], Cascine

12. Strand Of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans

13. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart Of Life, Anti-

14. Whips, “Goldmine” [single], self-released*

15. Abby Jeanne, “Aged Young” b/w “Track Marks” [advance tracks], Gloss*

16. Real Estate, “Darling” [single], Domino

17. Calliope, Chapel Perilous, self-released*

18. The Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph

19. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

20. Matthew Squires, Tambaleo, Already Dead Tapes

21. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

22. Daniel Bachman, s/t, Three Lobed

23. WebsterX, “Intuition” [single], self-released*

24. Tobin Sprout, The Universe and Me, Burger

25. Jesca Hoop, Memories Are Now, Sub Pop

26. Springtime Carnivore, Midnight Room, Autumn Tone

27. Tall Tall Trees, Freedays, Joyful Noise

28. Allah-Las, Calico Review, Mexican Summer

29. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Thirty Tigers

30. Matteo Vallicelli, Primo, Captured Tracks

Adds

1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

2. P****d Jeans, Why Love Now, Sub Pop

3. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

4. The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are the Divine Wind, Jagjaguwar

5. Crystal Fairy, s/t, Ipecac

RPM

1. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

2. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” [single], Loma Vista

3. Matteo Vallicelli, Primo, Captured Tracks

4. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

5. SOHN, Rennen, 4AD

6. C.Kostra, Now I Feel It, Pytch Records

7. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts & Crafts

8. Pick a Piper, Distance, Tin Angel

9. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

10. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

New World

1. Gaye Su Akyol, Hologram Imparatorlugu, Dunganga Records

2. Alsarah & the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

3. La Femme, Mystere, Disque Pointu

4. Various, Khmer Rouge Survivors: They Will Kill You, If You Cry, Glitterbeat

5. Noura Mint Seymali, Arbina, Glitterbeat

6. Pink Martini, Je dis oui!, Heinz

7. Yishak Banjaw, Love Songs, Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition), Teranga

8. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

9. Chico Mann & Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz Recordings

10. Luisa Maita, Fio da Memoria, Cumbancha

Jazz

1.Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tunes

2. Scorch Trio, XXX, Rune Grammofon

3. Virginia Schenck, Aminata Moseka, self-released

4. Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand Boulevard, Glass Beach Jazz

5. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve

6. Stirrup, Cut, Clean Feed

7. Alexis Lombre, Southside Sounds, self-released

8. Kait Dunton, trioKAIT Casual, Real & Imagined Music

9. Jay Azzolina, Dino Govoni, Adam Nussbaum & Dave Zinno, Chance Meeting, Whaling City Sound

10. Chaise Lounge, The Lock & the Key, Modern Songbook Records

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music

8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon

12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records

14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records

15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released

16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records

17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released

18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released

25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon