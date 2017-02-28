Weekly Top Airplay: February 28, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 2/28/17
Radio 200
1. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*
2. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-
3. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Colors, Paradise of Bachelors
4. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic
5. Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!, Glassnote
6. The Pukes, Revenge Of…, Tire Fire Records*
7. Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger Records
8. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO
9. Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl
10. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Dead Oceans
11. Half Waif, Form/A [EP], Cascine
12. Strand Of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans
13. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart Of Life, Anti-
14. Whips, “Goldmine” [single], self-released*
15. Abby Jeanne, “Aged Young” b/w “Track Marks” [advance tracks], Gloss*
16. Real Estate, “Darling” [single], Domino
17. Calliope, Chapel Perilous, self-released*
18. The Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph
19. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City
20. Matthew Squires, Tambaleo, Already Dead Tapes
21. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
22. Daniel Bachman, s/t, Three Lobed
23. WebsterX, “Intuition” [single], self-released*
24. Tobin Sprout, The Universe and Me, Burger
25. Jesca Hoop, Memories Are Now, Sub Pop
26. Springtime Carnivore, Midnight Room, Autumn Tone
27. Tall Tall Trees, Freedays, Joyful Noise
28. Allah-Las, Calico Review, Mexican Summer
29. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Thirty Tigers
30. Matteo Vallicelli, Primo, Captured Tracks
Adds
1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
2. P****d Jeans, Why Love Now, Sub Pop
3. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
4. The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are the Divine Wind, Jagjaguwar
5. Crystal Fairy, s/t, Ipecac
RPM
1. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*
2. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” [single], Loma Vista
3. Matteo Vallicelli, Primo, Captured Tracks
4. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn
5. SOHN, Rennen, 4AD
6. C.Kostra, Now I Feel It, Pytch Records
7. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts & Crafts
8. Pick a Piper, Distance, Tin Angel
9. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
10. Austra, Future Politics, Domino
New World
1. Gaye Su Akyol, Hologram Imparatorlugu, Dunganga Records
2. Alsarah & the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel
3. La Femme, Mystere, Disque Pointu
4. Various, Khmer Rouge Survivors: They Will Kill You, If You Cry, Glitterbeat
5. Noura Mint Seymali, Arbina, Glitterbeat
6. Pink Martini, Je dis oui!, Heinz
7. Yishak Banjaw, Love Songs, Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition), Teranga
8. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
9. Chico Mann & Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz Recordings
10. Luisa Maita, Fio da Memoria, Cumbancha
Jazz
1.Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tunes
2. Scorch Trio, XXX, Rune Grammofon
3. Virginia Schenck, Aminata Moseka, self-released
4. Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand Boulevard, Glass Beach Jazz
5. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve
6. Stirrup, Cut, Clean Feed
7. Alexis Lombre, Southside Sounds, self-released
8. Kait Dunton, trioKAIT Casual, Real & Imagined Music
9. Jay Azzolina, Dino Govoni, Adam Nussbaum & Dave Zinno, Chance Meeting, Whaling City Sound
10. Chaise Lounge, The Lock & the Key, Modern Songbook Records
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters
4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music
5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue
6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music
8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records
9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released
10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones
11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon
12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music
13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records
14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records
15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released
16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records
17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released
18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records
19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon
20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released
24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released
25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon