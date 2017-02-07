Weekly Top Airplay: February 7, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 2/7/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Run the Jewels, RTJ3, Run the Jewels Inc.

2. The Fatty Acids, “Strangers” b/w “In Your House” [single, Gloss Records*

3. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got IT From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

4. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-

5. The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, Warner Bros.

6. Solange, A Seat at the Table, Columbia Records

7. Grandaddy, “Way We Won’t” [single], 30th Century Records

8. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

9. The Dirty Projectors, “Up In Hudson” [single], Domino

10. The xx, I See You, Young Turks

11. Surfer Blood, Snowdonia, Joyful Noise

12. Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound, Carpark

13. Sleater-Kinney, Live In Paris, Sub Pop

14. Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus Records*

15. Split Single, Metal Frames, self-released

16. Slowdive, “Star Roving” [single], Dead Oceans

17. P.O.S., Chill, Dummy, Doomtree

18. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

19. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian

20. Daniel Bachman, s/t, Three Lobed

21. You Blew It!, Abenrot, Triple Crown

22. Rough Church, Queen’s Sacrifice, Beautiful Workhorse

23. Spoon, “Hot Thoughts” [single], Matador

24. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

25. Bash and Pop, Anything Could Happen, Fat Possum

26. Allison Crutchfield, Tourist In This Town, Merge

27. Woods, Live at Third Man Records, Third Man

28. Jamie Lidell, Building a Beginning, Jajulin

29. Romare, Love Songs: Part Two, Ninja Tune

30. Landlady, The World Is a Loud Place, Hometapes

Adds

1. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

2. Strand of Oaks, Hard Love, Jagjaguwar

3. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book [clean edits / reissue], self-released

4. Sallie Ford, Soul Sick, Vanguard

5. Elbow, Little Fictions, Polydor

RPM

1. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

2. The xx, I See You, Young Turks

3. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

4. Romare, Love Songs: Part Two, Ninja Tune

5. Coldcut, Only Heaven [EP], Ahead Of Our Time

6. Acid Arab, Musique de France, Crammed Discs

7. kllo, Well Worn [EP], Ghostly International

8. Justice, Woman, Because Music

9. The Notwist, Superheroes, Ghostvillains and Stuff, Sub Pop

10. Zavala, Fantasmas, Fake Four Inc.

New World

1. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

2. Ibibio Soudn Machine, “Give Me a Reason” b/w “The Pot Is On Fire”, Merge Records

3. Acid Arab, Musique de France, Crammed Discs

4. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

5. ZMEI3, Rough Romanian Soul, Six Degrees

6. Luisa Maita, Flo Da Memoria, Cumbancha

7. Cafe Tacvba, “Un Par de Lugares” b/w “Futuro”, Melotron

8. Yishak Banjaw, Love Songs, Vol. 2, Teranga Beat

9. Dactah Chando, Ancestral, Achinech

10. Fryd, Sver, Folkhall

Jazz

1. Sun Ra, Singles – The Definitive 45s Collection (1952 – 1991), Strut

2. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

3. Jon Amrstrong, Burnt Hibiscus, Orenda Records

4. Planet D Nonet, A Salute to Strayhorn, Detroit Music Factory

5. Afro Bop Alliance, Revelation, oa2

6. Dialectical Imagination, The Angel adn the Brute Sing Songs of Rapture, self-released

7. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue

8. Milton Marsh, The Music of Milton Marsh Revisited, Vol. 1, Alankara

9. Anthony Branker and Imagine, Beauty Within, Origin

10. The Bad Plus, It’s Hard, Okeh

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music

2. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

3. John Latini, The Blues Just Made Me Feel Good, Smokin’ Sleddog

4. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

5. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

6. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, at Sighisoara Blues Festival, Brown Cow Productions

7. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, self-released

8. Reverend Freakchild, Preaching’ Blues, Treated and Released

9. Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble, Stony Plain

10. Nick Moss Band, Root to the Fruit, Blue Bella

11. Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside – Songs of Willie Dixon, Big Records

12. Colin James, Blue Highways, The North Records

13. Hamish Anderson, Trouble, self-released

14. Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

15. Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Long Black Train, self-released

16. Derrick Procell, Why I Choose to Sing the Blues, self-released

17. Tom Craig, Ready For Me, self-released

18. Tim Gartland, Want a Good Woman, self-released

19. Mark “Porkchop” Holder, Let It Slide, Alive NaturalSound

20. Cee Cee James, Stripped Down & Surrendered, FWG Records

21. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records

22. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage

23. Monkeyjunk, Time to Roll, Stony Plain

24. Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

25. Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony