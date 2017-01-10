Weekly Top Airplay: January 10, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/10/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

2. Phantogram, Three, Republic

3. Various Artists, Milwaukee Record Local Coverage 2016 compilation, Milwaukee Record*

4. Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger

5. Alejandro Escovedo, Burn Something Beautiful, Fantasy

6. Solange, A Seat at the Table, Columbia

7. Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions, Until the Hunter, Tendril Tales

8. The Pack A.D., Positive Thinking, Cadence Music

9. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

10. B~Free, Ode 2 A Luv Affair, self-released*

11. Foxygen, Hang, Jagjaguwar

12. Goat, Requiem, Sub Pop

13. Chain Wallet, s/t, Jansen Plateproduksjon

14. Gauss, Thalweg, self-released*

15. Dungen, Haxan, Mexican Summer

16. Rx Drugs, Future Friction, self-released*

17. Agnes Obel, Citizen of Glass, PIAS

18. Bon Iver, 22, A Million, Jagjaguwar*

19. Gap Dream, This Is Gap Dream, Burger

20. Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus*

21. The Blind Shake, Celebrate Your Worth, Goner

22. Aesop Rock, The Impossible Kid, Rhymesayers

23. Kristin Hersh, Wyatt at the Coyote Palace, BMG

24. Jim James, Eternally Even, ATO

25. Soul Low, Nosebleeds, Gloss*

26. Devendra Banhart, Ape In Pink Marble, Nonesuch

27. Danny and the Darleans, Bug Out, In the Red

28. Nouvelle Vague, I Could Be Happy, Kwaidan

29. Elephant Stone, Ship Of Fools, Burger

30. Crocodiles, Dreamless, Zoo Music

Adds

1. Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 3, self-released

2. Foxygen, Hang, Jagjaguwar

3. Maria Taylor, In the Next Life, Flower Moon

4. Matthew Squires, Tambaleo, Already Dead Tapes

5. Kyle Andrews, Escape, Elephant Lady

RPM

1. Phantogram, Three, Republic

2. Christian Loffler, Mare, Ki

3. A Tribe Called Red, We Are the Halluci Nation, Radicalized Records

4. GGOOLLDD, “Undercovers” [single], Gloss*

5. Beats Antique, Shadowbox, self-released

6. Bonobo, “Kerala” [single], Ninja Tune

7. STRFKR, Being No One, Going Nowhere, Polyvinyl

8. kllo, Well Worn [EP], Ghostly International

9. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” [single], Loma Vista*

10. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

New World

1. Goat, Requiem, Sub Pop

2. Lorraine Klassen, Nouvelle Journee, Justin Time

3. A Tribe Called Red, We Are the Halluci Nation, Radicalized Records

4. Ana Moura, Moura, Universal

5. Joseph Israel, Paradise, Lions of Israel

6. Beats Antique, Shadowbox, self-released

7. Piers Faccini, I Dreamed An Island, Six Degrees

8. Luisa Maita, Flo Da Memoria, Cumbancha

9. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

10. Compass: Mexican Institute of Sound + Toy Selectah, Six Degrees

Jazz

1. Thumbscrew, Convallaria, Cuneiform

2. Azar Lawrence and Al McLean, Frontiers, Cellar Live

3. The Bad Plus, It’s Hard, Okeh

4. Ryan Blotnick, Kush, Songlines

5. Phil Parisot, Lingo, oa2

6. John Moulder, Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit, Origin

7. Andrew Vogt, For Free, self-released

8. Cameron Mizell, Negative Spaces, Destiny

9. Band of Other Brothers, City of Cranes, Ear Up

10. Rik Wright’s Fundamental Forces, Subtle Energy, Hipsync

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Gina Sicilia, Sunset Avenue EP, Blue Elan Records

2. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

3. Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder

4. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn

5. Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M.C. Records

6. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu

7. Various, Putumayo Presents Blues Party, Putumayo

8. Gary Hoey, Dust and Bones, Provogue

9. Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark

10. Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, The Big Sound of Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Alligator

11. Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ’N’ Groove

12. Barrelhouse Chuck, Remembering the Masters, The Sirens

13. Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn Records

14. Dave Stryker, Eight Track II, Strikezone Records

15. Lisa Lystam Family Band, Give You Everything, self-released

16. Walter Trout, Alive In Amsterdam, Provogue

17. The Dogtown Blues Band, Everyday, RVL Music

18. Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling Delmark

19. Bonnie Bishop, Ain’t Who I Was, Thirty Tigers

20. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, A Little More Than the Blues, self-released

21. Swamp Cabbage, Jive, Chicken Head Knob

22. Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, Bluzpik Media Group

23. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve

24. Doyle Bramhall II, Rich Man, Concord

25. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty

26. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone

27. Ina Forsman, s/t, Ruf Records

28. C.W. Stoneking, Gon’ Boogaloo, self-released

29. Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, VizzTone

30. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone