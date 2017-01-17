Weekly Top Airplay: January 17, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/17/17

Radio 200

1. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

2. Various Artists, Milwaukee Record Local Coverage 2016 compilation, Milwaukee Record*

3. NxWorries, Yes Lawd!, Stones Throw

4. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

5. Phantogram, Three, Republic

6. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

7. The Fatty Acids, “Strangers” b/w “In Your House” [single], Gloss*

8. Tyvek, Origin Of What, In the Red

9. Michael Chapman, 50, Paradise of Bachelors

10. Kadhja Bonet, The Visitor, Fat Possum

11. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

12. The Pukes, Revenge Of…, Tire Fire*

13. Calliope, Chapel Perilous, self-released*

14. The Pack A.D., Positive Thinking, Cadence Music

15. Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus*

16. Maria Taylor, In the Next Life, Flower Moon

17. Sad13, Slugger, Carpark

18. Martha Wainwright, Goodnight City, PIAS

19. Thee Oh Sees, An Odd Entrances, Castle Face

20. Foxygen, Hang, Jagjaguwar

21. His Clancyness, Isolation Culture, Hand Drawn Dracula

22. Cosmonauts, A-Ok!, Burger

23. B~Free, Ode 2 A Luv Affair, self-released*

24. Duchess Says, Science Nouvelles, Slovenly

25. LITE, Cubic, TopShelf

26. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian

27. NOFX, First Ditch Effort, Fat Wreck Chords

28. Paul and the Tall Trees, Our Love In the Light, Big Crown

29. Jay Som, Turn Into, Polyvinyl

30. Damien Jurado and Richard Swift, Other People’s Songs: Volume One, Secretly Canadian

Adds

1. The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, Warner Bros.

2. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Candian

3. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts and Crafts

4. Landlady, The World Is a Loud Place, Hometapes

5. The Regrettes, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, Warner Bros.

RPM

1. Phantogram, Three, Republic

2. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

3. Zomby, Ultra, Hyperdub

4. The Notwist, Superheroes, Ghostvillains and Stuff, Sub Pop

5. Romare, Love Songs: Part Two, Ninja Tune

6. Night Club, Requiem For Romance, Gato Blanco

7. Coldcut, Only Heaven [EP], Ahead Of Our Time

8. Tycho, Epoch, Ghostly International

9. Kastle, Reflections, Symbol

10. kllo, Well Worn [EP], Ghostly International

New World

1. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

2. Eljuri, La Lucha, Manovill

3. Compass: Mexican Institute of Sound + Toy Selectah, Compass Six Degrees

4. Luisa Maita, Flo Da Memoria, Cumbancha

5. Mariza, Mundo, Nonesuch

6. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

7. Ziggy Marley, s/t, Tuff Gong

8. Zdenka Kovacicek, s/t, PMG

9. Various Artists, Rastafari: The Dreads Enter Babylon 1955 – 83, Soul Jazz

10. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Must Be Free, Megawave

Jazz

1. Tim Davies Big Band, The Expensive Train Set, Origin Records

2. Planet D Nonet, A Salute to Strayhorn, Detroit Music Factory

3. John Moulder, Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit, Origin

4. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

5. The Bad Plus, It’s Hard, Okeh

6. Lisa Lindsley, Long After Midnight, Take One

7. Frank Kohl Quartet, Rising Tide, Pony Boy

8. Bill Laurance, Live at Union Chapel, Verve

9. Norah Jones, Day Breaks, Blue Note

10. Erik Jekabson, A Brand New Take, oa2

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Gina Sicilia, Sunset Avenue EP, Blue Elan Records

2. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

3. Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder

4. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn

5. Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M.C. Records

6. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu

7. Various, Putumayo Presents Blues Party, Putumayo

8. Gary Hoey, Dust and Bones, Provogue

9. Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark

10. Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, The Big Sound of Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Alligator

11. Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ’N’ Groove

12. Barrelhouse Chuck, Remembering the Masters, The Sirens

13. Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn Records

14. Dave Stryker, Eight Track II, Strikezone Records

15. Lisa Lystam Family Band, Give You Everything, self-released

16. Walter Trout, Alive In Amsterdam, Provogue

17. The Dogtown Blues Band, Everyday, RVL Music

18. Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling Delmark

19. Bonnie Bishop, Ain’t Who I Was, Thirty Tigers

20. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, A Little More Than the Blues, self-released

21. Swamp Cabbage, Jive, Chicken Head Knob

22. Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, Bluzpik Media Group

23. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve

24. Doyle Bramhall II, Rich Man, Concord

25. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty

26. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone

27. Ina Forsman, s/t, Ruf Records

28. C.W. Stoneking, Gon’ Boogaloo, self-released

29. Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, VizzTone

30. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone