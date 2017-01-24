Weekly Top Airplay: January 24, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/17/17

Radio 200

1. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

2. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

3. Run the Jewels, RTJ3, Run the Jewels Inc.

4. The Blind Shake, Celebrate Your Worth, Goner

5. Slowdive, “Star Roving” [single], Dead Oceans

6. Hiss Golden Messenger, Heart Like a Levee, Merge Records

7. Spoon, “Hot Thoughts” [single], Matador Records

8. Bash and Pop, Anything Could Happen, Fat Possum

9. The Pukes, Revenge Of…, Tire Fire*

10. The Fatty Acids, “Strangers” b/w “In Your House” [single], Gloss Records*

11. Grandaddy, “Way We Won’t” [single], Columbia

12. The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, Warner Bros.

13. Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus*

14. Mosleys, Bonafide and Pixelated, self-released*

15. Foxygen, Hang, Jagjaguwar

16. Maria Taylor, In the Next Life, Flower Moon

17. Dirty Projectors, “Up In Hudson” [single], Domino

18. Adrian Younge, The Electronique Void, Linear Labs

19. STRFKR, Being No One, Going Nowhere, Polyvinyl

20. Split Single, Metal Frames, self-released

21. Drive-By Truckers, American Band, ATO

22. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

23. Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound, Carpark

24. Martha Wainwright, Goodnight City, PIAS

25. Allison Crutchfield, Tourist In This Town, Merge

26. J.E. Sunde, Now I Feel Adored, Cartouche*

27. TAD, 8-Way Santa, Sub Pop

28. Jay Som, Turn Into, Polyvinyl

29. B~Free, Ode 2 a Luv Affair, self-released*

30. Ron Gallo, Heavy Meta, New West

Adds

1. Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound, Carpark

2. Allison Crutchfield, Tourist In This Town, Merge

3. Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune

4. Tobin Sprout, The Universe and Me, Burger

5. Joan of Arc, He’s Got the Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands, Joyful Noise

RPM

1. The ORB, COW / Chill Out World, Kompakt

2. Zavala, Fantasmas, Fake Four Inc.

3. Christian Loffler, Mare, Ki

4. Veronique Vincent and Aksak Maboul, 16 Visions of Ex-Futur, Crammed Discs

5. Adrian Younge, The Electronique Void, Linear Labs

6. STRFKR, Being No One, Going Nowhere, Polyvinyl

7. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

8. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” [single], Loma Vista*

9. Romare, Love Songs: Part Two, Ninja Tune

10. Coldcut, Only Heaven [EP], Ahead Of Our Time

New World

1. Eljuri, La Lucha, Manovill

2. Compass: Mexican Institute of Sound + Toy Selectah, Compass Six Degrees

3. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

4. Goat, Requiem, Sub Pop

5. Mariza, Mundo, Nonesuch

6. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Make It Better, Rootfire Cooperative

7. Lorraine Klaasen, Nouvelle Journee, Justin Time

8. Zdenka Kovacicek, Zdenka Kovacicek, PMG

9. Ana Moura, Moura, International

10. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

Jazz

1. Dave Liebman Group, Expansions Live, Whaling City Sound

2. Emmet Cohen, Masters Legacy Series Volume 1, Cellar Live

3. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

4. Clay Giberson, Pastures, Origin

5. Troy Roberts, Tales and Tones, Inner Circle

6. Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, I Want That Sound, Innova

7. Peter Erskine, As It Is, ECM

8. Will Calhoun, Celebrating Elvin Jones, Motema

9. Mautrio, Primal Existence, Origin

10. Donny McCaslin, Beyond Now, Motema

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Gina Sicilia, Sunset Avenue EP, Blue Elan Records

2. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

3. Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder

4. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn

5. Joanna Connor, Six String Stories, M.C. Records

6. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bonafide, Jesi-Lu

7. Various, Putumayo Presents Blues Party, Putumayo

8. Gary Hoey, Dust and Bones, Provogue

9. Mike Wheeler, Turn Up!!, Delmark

10. Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, The Big Sound of Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Alligator

11. Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ’N’ Groove

12. Barrelhouse Chuck, Remembering the Masters, The Sirens

13. Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn Records

14. Dave Stryker, Eight Track II, Strikezone Records

15. Lisa Lystam Family Band, Give You Everything, self-released

16. Walter Trout, Alive In Amsterdam, Provogue

17. The Dogtown Blues Band, Everyday, RVL Music

18. Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling Delmark

19. Bonnie Bishop, Ain’t Who I Was, Thirty Tigers

20. James O’Neill and the Silver Shadows, A Little More Than the Blues, self-released

21. Swamp Cabbage, Jive, Chicken Head Knob

22. Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, Bluzpik Media Group

23. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve

24. Doyle Bramhall II, Rich Man, Concord

25. Liz Mandeville, The Stars Motel, Blue Kitty

26. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone

27. Ina Forsman, s/t, Ruf Records

28. C.W. Stoneking, Gon’ Boogaloo, self-released

29. Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, VizzTone

30. Little Boys Blue, Tennissippi, VizzTone