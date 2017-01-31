Weekly Top Airplay: January 31, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

As a result of our long history and the knowledge of our volunteer DJ’s, WMSE is considered a “Core 50″ station by the College Music Journal (CMJ), the industry standard for what’s happening in non-commercial radio. This means WMSE is one of fifty stations in the country whose play lists matters most when CMJ creates their own weekly charts of what’s being played around the country.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums to CMJ each Tuesday (as well as the top blues alums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 1/31/17

Radio 200

1. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

2. Run the Jewels, RTJ3, self-released

3. Mosleys, Bonafide and Pixelated, self-released*

4. Solange, A Seat at the Table, Columbia

5. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

6. The Pukes, Revenge of…the Pukes, Tire Fire Records*

7. The Fatty Acids, “Strangers” b/w “In Your House” [single], Gloss Records*

8. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

9. Dirty Projectors, “Up In Hudson” [single], Domino

10. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-

11. The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, Warner Bros.

12. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

13. Slothrust, Everyone Else, Dangerbird

14. Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions, Until the Hunter, Tendril Tales

15. Daniel Bachman, s/t, Three Lobed

16. Slowdive, “Star Roving” [single], Dead Oceans

17. Bash and Pop, Anything Could Happen, Fat Possum

18. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

19. Sam Roberts Band, Terraform, Paper Bag Records

20. Grandaddy, “Way We Won’t” [single], 30th Century

21. Childish Gambino, Awaken My Love, Glassnote

22. Woods, Live at Third Man Records, Third Man Records

23. The xx, I See You, Young Turks

24. Split Single, Metal Frames, self-relesed

25. Kristin Hersh, Wyatt at the Coyote Palace, BMG

26. Tobin Sprout, The Universe and Me, Burger Records

27. Surfer Blood, Snowdonia, Joyful Noise

28. Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Chop Haus*

29. CrasH, Things My Friends Say, 620520 Records

30. Wolf People, Ruins, Jagjaguwar

Adds

1. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

2. Sleater-Kinney, Live In Paris, Sub Pop

3. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-

4. P.O.S., Chill, Dummy, Doomtree

5. Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Jardin, Stones Throw

RPM

1. The ORB, COW / Chill Out World, Kompakt

2. Zavala, Fantasmas, Fake Four Inc.

3. Christian Loffler, Mare, Ki

4. Veronique Vincent and Aksak Maboul, 16 Visions of Ex-Futur, Crammed Discs

5. Adrian Younge, The Electronique Void, Linear Labs

6. STRFKR, Being No One, Going Nowhere, Polyvinyl

7. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released*

8. Sylvan Esso, “Kick Jump Twist” [single], Loma Vista*

9. Romare, Love Songs: Part Two, Ninja Tune

10. Coldcut, Only Heaven [EP], Ahead Of Our Time

New World

1. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, s/t [EP], Soundway

3. La Femme, Mystery, Disque Pointus

4. Fryd, Sver, Folkhall

5. Cafe Tacvba, “Un Par De Lugares” b/w “Futuro” [singles], Melotron

6. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

7. Yishak Banjaw, Love Songs, Vol. 2, Teranga Beat

8. Dactah Chando, Ancestral, Achinech

9. Orkesta Mendoza, Vamos a Guarachar!, Glitterbeat

10. Zdenka Kovacicek, s/t, PMG

Jazz

1. Sun Ra, Singles – the Definitive 45s Collection (1952 – 1991), Strut

2. Pink Martini, Je Dis Oui!, Heinz

3. Jon Armstrong, Burnt Hibiscus, Orenda

4. Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Real Enemies, Cercopithecine

5. Dave Douglas and Frank Woeste, Dada People, Greenleaf

6. Ensemble Novo, Look to the Sky, Frosty Cordial Music

7. Rebecca Domaine and the Dave Miller Trio with Friends, Happy Madness, Summit Records

8. Alyssa Allgood, Out of the Blue, JeruJazz

9. Maya Rae, Sapphire Birds, Cellar Live

10. Jo Ann Daugherty, Bring Joy, self-released

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama Music

2. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

3. John Latini, The Blues Just Made Me Feel Good, Smokin’ Sleddog

4. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

5. Various Artists, The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music, Concord

6. The Jimmys, Live From Transylvania, at Sighisoara Blues Festival, Brown Cow Productions

7. Popa Chubby, The Catfish, self-released

8. Reverend Freakchild, Preaching’ Blues, Treated and Released

9. Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble, Stony Plain

10. Nick Moss Band, Root to the Fruit, Blue Bella

11. Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside – Songs of Willie Dixon, Big Records

12. Colin James, Blue Highways, The North Records

13. Hamish Anderson, Trouble, self-released

14. Frank Bang & the Cook County Kings, The Blues Don’t Care, Blue Hoss Records

15. Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Long Black Train, self-released

16. Derrick Procell, Why I Choose to Sing the Blues, self-released

17. Tom Craig, Ready For Me, self-released

18. Tim Gartland, Want a Good Woman, self-released

19. Mark “Porkchop” Holder, Let It Slide, Alive NaturalSound

20. Cee Cee James, Stripped Down & Surrendered, FWG Records

21. Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf Records

22. Peter Karp, Alabama Town, Rose Cottage

23. Monkeyjunk, Time to Roll, Stony Plain

24. Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac

25. Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony