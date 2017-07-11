Weekly Top Airplay: July 11, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 7/11/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Top 30
1. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*
2. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Murder of the Universe, ATO
3. Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*
4. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
5. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*
6. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
7. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
8. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw
9. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*
10. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge
11. Can, Singles, Sire
12. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face
13. Piles, Expeller, Gloss*
14. Suspirians, Ti Bon Ange, Super Secret
15. Quin Galavis, The Battery Line, Super Secret
16. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel
17. Juiceboxxx, Advance Singles, Dangerbird*
18. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon
19. Dogs In Ecstasy, Advance Singles, Thunderzone Ent.*
20. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*
21. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
22. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
23. Brother Ali, Mourning in American and Dreaming in Color, Rhymesayers
24. Kane Strang, Two Hearts and No Brain, Dead Oceans
25. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*
26. Dramatic Lovers, Advance singles, Self-released*
27. Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement
28. No/No, Advance singles, Gloss
29. Sh*tkid, Fish, PNKSLM
30. Palm, Shadow Expert, Carpark
Adds
1. Chelsea Wolfe, “16 Psyche” [Single], Sargent House
2. DWNTWN, Racing Time, Jullian
3. Various Artists, Burger World Mexico, Burger
4. Kane Strang, Two Hearts And No Brain, Dead Oceans
5. Liars, “Cred Woes” [Single], Mute
6. Lo Tom, Lo Tom, Barsuk
7. Secret Colours, Dream Dream, Self-Released
8. Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On A Gangster Star/Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop
9. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark
10. Waxahatchee, Out In The Storm, Merge
Electronic
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now?, Loma Vista
2. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
3. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon
4. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
5. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*
6. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls
7. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute
8. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music
9. Geotic, Abysma, Tugboat
10. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp
World
1. Songhoy Bloues, Resistance, Transgressive
2. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo
3. Coulibaly Tidiane and Dafra Star, Bobo Yeye-Belle Epoque in Upper Volta, Numero
4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
5. Sh*tKid, Fish, PNKSLM
6. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
7. Havana Maestros, AMERiCUBA, Sounds Worldwide
8. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent
9. Emel, Ensen, Partisan
10. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
Jazz
1. Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Passin’ Thru, Blue Note
2. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord
3. Nicholas Payton, Afro-Caribbean Mixtape, Ropeadope
4. Chick Corea, The Musician, Concord
5. Ron Boustead, Unlikely Valentine, Art-Rock Music
6. Austin Byrd, Liftoff!, Armored
7. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released
8. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
9. Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, John Scofield, Hudson, Motema
10. Diana Krall, Turn Up the Quiet, GRP
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone
2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder
4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord
7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan
8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released
9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Su Records
11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord
12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music
13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay
14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man
15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records
16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig
17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions
18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone
19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released
20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco
21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch
22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue
23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan
24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots
25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings