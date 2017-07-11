Weekly Top Airplay: July 11, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 7/11/17

Top 30

1. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

2. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Murder of the Universe, ATO

3. Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

4. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

5. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

6. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

7. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

8. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

9. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

10. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

11. Can, Singles, Sire

12. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

13. Piles, Expeller, Gloss*

14. Suspirians, Ti Bon Ange, Super Secret

15. Quin Galavis, The Battery Line, Super Secret

16. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel

17. Juiceboxxx, Advance Singles, Dangerbird*

18. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

19. Dogs In Ecstasy, Advance Singles, Thunderzone Ent.*

20. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

21. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

22. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

23. Brother Ali, Mourning in American and Dreaming in Color, Rhymesayers

24. Kane Strang, Two Hearts and No Brain, Dead Oceans

25. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*

26. Dramatic Lovers, Advance singles, Self-released*

27. Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement

28. No/No, Advance singles, Gloss

29. Sh*tkid, Fish, PNKSLM

30. Palm, Shadow Expert, Carpark

Adds

1. Chelsea Wolfe, “16 Psyche” [Single], Sargent House

2. DWNTWN, Racing Time, Jullian

3. Various Artists, Burger World Mexico, Burger

4. Kane Strang, Two Hearts And No Brain, Dead Oceans

5. Liars, “Cred Woes” [Single], Mute

6. Lo Tom, Lo Tom, Barsuk

7. Secret Colours, Dream Dream, Self-Released

8. Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On A Gangster Star/Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop

9. Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

10. Waxahatchee, Out In The Storm, Merge

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now?, Loma Vista

2. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

3. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

4. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

5. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*

6. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

7. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

8. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music

9. Geotic, Abysma, Tugboat

10. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

World

1. Songhoy Bloues, Resistance, Transgressive

2. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

3. Coulibaly Tidiane and Dafra Star, Bobo Yeye-Belle Epoque in Upper Volta, Numero

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

5. Sh*tKid, Fish, PNKSLM

6. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

7. Havana Maestros, AMERiCUBA, Sounds Worldwide

8. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent

9. Emel, Ensen, Partisan

10. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

Jazz

1. Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Passin’ Thru, Blue Note

2. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord

3. Nicholas Payton, Afro-Caribbean Mixtape, Ropeadope

4. Chick Corea, The Musician, Concord

5. Ron Boustead, Unlikely Valentine, Art-Rock Music

6. Austin Byrd, Liftoff!, Armored

7. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

8. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

9. Jack DeJohnette, Larry Grenadier, John Medeski, John Scofield, Hudson, Motema

10. Diana Krall, Turn Up the Quiet, GRP

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Su Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings