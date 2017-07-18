Weekly Top Airplay: July 18, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 7/18/17

Radio 30

1. The Black Lips, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, Vice

2. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger

3. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

4. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

5. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

6. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

7. Daddy Issues, Deep Dream, Infinity Cat

8. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

9. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

10. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, Sofaburn

11. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own”, Self-released*

12. Banditos, Visionando, Bloodshot

13. Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Youth Detention, Don Giovanni

14. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

15. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets”, Self-released*

16. Ravi/Lola, Shape Up Shoulders, Self-released*

17. Tricot, Three, TopShelf

18. Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation

19. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Murder of the Universe, ATO

20. Trapper Schoepp, Bay Beach Amusement Park, Xtra Mile*

21. Saint Etienne, Home Counties, PIAS

22. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

23. No/No, “Twentysomethings”, Gloss*

24. Dasher, Sodium, Jagjaguwar

25. Pickwick, LoveJoys, Small Press

26. Slowdive, Slowdive, Dead Oceans

27. The Mike Benign Compulsion, Kid, Self-released*

28. Fishboy, Art Guards, Business Deal

29. The I.L.Y’s, Bodyguard, Castle Face

30. Los Straitjacets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love And…, Yep Roc

Adds

1. Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder, Arts & Crafts

2. Dasher, Sodium, Jagjaguwar

3. Gogol Bordello, “Walking On the Burning Coal”, Cooking Vinyl

4. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas Y Deseo, Sony

5. Lucy Rose, Something’s Changing, Arts & Crafts

6. The Memories, Royal United Song Service, Burger

7. Psychic Temple, IV, Joyful Noise

8. Twinsmith, Stay Cool, Saddle Creek

9. Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & the Truth, PIAS

Electronic

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

3. Sixo, The Odds of Free Will, Fake Four

4. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets”, Self-released*

5. A7PHA, A7PHA, Anticon

6. Floating Points, Reflections – Mojave Desert, Luaka Bop

7. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

8. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

9. Forest Swords, Compassion, Ninja Tune

10. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

World

1. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis

2. Tricot, Three, TopShelf

3. La Santa Cecilia, Amar y Vivir, Rebeleon

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format

5. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

6. Sh*tkid, Fish, PNKSLM

7. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

8. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra

9. Songhoy Blues, Resistance, Fat Possum

10. Rey Pila, Wall of Goth, Cult

Jazz

1. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released*

2. Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis, Pi

3. Nicholas Payton, Afro Caribbean Mixtape, Paytone-Ropeadope

4. Yoko Miwa Trio, Pathways, Ocean Blue Tear

5. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

6. Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane – Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop

7. Charnett Moffett, Music From Our Soul, Motema

8. Peter Erskine New Trio, In Praise of Shadows, Fuzzy

9. Flying Horse Big Band, Big Man On Campus, Flying Horse

10. Pearl Django, With Friends Like These, Modern Hot

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Su Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings