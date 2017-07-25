Weekly Top Airplay: July 25, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 7/25/17

Radio 30

1. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

2. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

3. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

4. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

5. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

6. Can, The Singles, Mute

7. Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” [single], Self-released*

8. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel

9. Waxahatchee, Out In the Storm, Merge

10. Midwives, No, Holy Family Players Theatre*

11. Kate Moths, Reverse Earth Death Sentences, Triple Eye Industries*

12. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up, Nonesuch

13. Au.ra, Cultivations, Felte

14. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

15. Hazel English, Just Give In/Never Going Home, Polyvinyl

16. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

17. Lo Tom, Lo Tom, Barsuk

18. The Memories, Royal United Song Service, Burger

19. Cigarettes After Sex, Cigarettes After Sex, Partisan

20. Brain-Bats, “Night Terrors” [single], Self-released*

21. Kane Strang, Two Hearts and No Brain, Dead Oceans

22. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

23. Broken Social Scene, Hug of Thunder, Arts & Crafts

24. Various Artists, Burger World: Mexico, Burger

25. Alex Napping, Mise En Place, Father/Daughter

26. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*

27. Feist, Pleasure, Polyvinyl

28. Male Gaze, Miss Taken, Castle Face

29. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

30. Michael Nau, Mowing, Suicide Squeeze

Adds

1. Boris, Dear, Sargent

2. Dan Croll, Emerging Adulthood, Kobalt

3. Guided By Voices, How Do You Spell Heaven, GBV Inc.

4. Harts, Smoke Fire Hope Desire, Washington Square

5. Mammut, Kinder Versions, Bella Union/PIAS

6. Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts, Nonesuch

7. See Through Dresses, Horse of the Other World, Tiny Engines

8. Slaughter Beach, Dog, Motorcycle.jpg [EP], Lame-O

9. Sudan Archives, Sudan Archives [EP], Stones Throw

10. Van Morrison, Roll With the Punches, Caroline

Electronic

1. Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

2. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

3. Washed Out, Mister Mellow, Stones Throw

4. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

5. GGOOLLDD, “Secrets” [single], Self-released*

6. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

7. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

8. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

9. Little Dragon, Season High, Loma Vista

10. Soulwax, From Dewee, PIAS

World

1. Gaby Moreno, Illusion, Metamorfosis

2. Tricot, Three, TopShelf

3. La Santa Cecilia, Amar y Vivir, Rebeleon

4. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format

5. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

6. Sh*tkid, Fish, PNKSLM

7. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

8. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra

9. Songhoy Blues, Resistance, Fat Possum

10. Rey Pila, Wall of Goth, Cult

Jazz

1. Trombone Shorty, Parking Lot Symphony, Blue Note

2. Ben Markley Big Band, Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton, oa2

3. Hal Galper and the Youngbloods, Live at the Cota Jazz Festival, Origin

4. Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit, Self-released

5. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released*

6. Chris Rogers, Voyage Home, Art of Life

7. Leigh Pilzer, Strunkin’, Self-released

8. Brett Gold New York Jazz Orchestra, Dreaming Big, Gold Fox

9. Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido, AAM

10. Various Artists, The Passion of Charlie Parker, impulse!

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dulatone

2. Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator

3. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

4. The Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator

5. Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark

6. Taj Mahal & Keb Mo’, Tajmo, Concord

7. Gina Sicilia, Tug of War, Blue Elan

8. Roxi Copeland, Bad Decision, Self-released

9. North Mississippi All-Stars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

10. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Su Records

11. Gov’t Mule, Revolution Come…Revolution Go, Concord

12. Andy T. Band, Double Strike, American Showplace Music

13. John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen — John Lee Hooker’s Finest, Veejay

14. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man

15. Amy Black, Memphis, Reuben Records

16. Kurt Urban, Full Moon Boogie, Smiling Pig

17. Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers, Lost Nights at the Leopard Lounge, Warrior Poet Productions

18. Brad Stivers, Took You Long Enough, VizzTone

19. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

20. Mr. Sipp, Knock a Hole In It, Malaco

21. Rhiannon Giddens, Tomorrow Is My Turn, Nonesuch

22. Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette, Provogue

23. Janiva Magness, Blue Again, Blue Elan

24. Williams, Wayne & Isaak, Big City, Back Country Blues, Blue Roots

25. Doug MacLeod, Break the Chain, Reference Recordings