Weekly Top Airplay: June 13, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 6/13/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. NO/NO, “Twentysomethings” [Single], Gloss*

3. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

4. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art

5. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

6. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge*

7. Gina, s/t [EP], Terrible

8. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

9. Holy Sheboygan!, Four [EP], Greenland Avenue*

10. Beach Fossils, Somersault, Bayonet

11. Upper Crust, Delusions of Grandeur, Upper Crust LTD.

12. Sleep Party People, Lingering, Joyful Noise

13. Thurston Moore, Rock N Roll Consciousness, Caroline

14. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-

15. Dramatic Lovers, [advance tracks], Self-released*

16. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

17. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

18. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly/PIAS

19. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

20. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*

21. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

22. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO

23. Piles, Expeller, Gloss*

24. Big Thief, Capacity, Saddle Creek

25. Marika Hackman, I’m Not Your Man, Sub Pop

26. Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Vinnie’s House of Doom*

27. The Dirty Nil, Minimum R&B, Fat Wreck Chords

28. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

29. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc

30. TOPS, Sugar at the Gate, Arbutus

Adds

1. Amber Arcades, Cannonball [EP], Heavenly/PIAS

2. Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin

3. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

4. Coucheron, High By the Riverside [EP], Toothfairy

5. Dan Auerbach, Waiting On a Song, Easy Even Sound

6. Dave Depper, Emotional Freedom Technique, Tender Loving Empire

7. Palehound, A Place I’ll Always Go, Polyvinyl

8. Roya, s/t, Burger

9. Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly/PIAS

10. Trapper Schoepp, Bay Beach Amusement Park [EP], Xtra Mile*

Electronic

1. Xposed 4heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

3. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*

4. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

5. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

6. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

7. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

8. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

9. Carl Craig, Versus, InFine

10. Geotic, Abysma, Tugboat

World

1. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

3. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, Sweeter Than Honey, “Mahuno” And High Life’s Celebration, Presch Media

4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

5. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS

6. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo R

7. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

8. Tanzania Albinism Collective, White African Power, Six Degrees

9. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees

10. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Baco

Jazz

1. Ambrose Akinmusire, A Rift In Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard, Capitol 2. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord 3. Avi Avital & Omer Avital, Avital Meets Avital, Deutsche Grammophon Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin 4. Alice Coltrane, The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane: Turiyaangitananda, Luaka Bop 5. Nicole Mitchell, Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds, FPE 6. Pearl Django, With Friends Like These, Modern Hot 7. Mason Razavi, Quartet Plus, Vol. 2, oa2 8. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin 9. Bria Skonberg, With a Twist, Okeh 10. Gerald Clayton, Tributary Tales, Motema Music

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Roxi Copland, Bad Decision, Self-released

2. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo, Concord

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. Left Lane Cruiser, Claw Machine Wizard, Alive NaturalSound

5. Low Society, Sanctified, Rezonate

6. North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

7. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

8. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

9. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

10. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

11. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man Records

12. Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That (Acoustic Blues Beatles Tribute), Swingsuit

13. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueros, s/t, Self-released

14. Rev. Sekou, In Times Like These, Zent Records

15. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun

16. Bobby G with Curtis Grant, Jr. & the Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Self-released

17. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

18. John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool

19. Jim Roberts and the Resonants, Beneath the Blood Moon, Self-released

20. Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Throwback Blues, Self-released

21. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

22. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

23. Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records

24. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

25. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released