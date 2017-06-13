Weekly Top Airplay: June 13, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 6/13/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Radio 200
1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
2. NO/NO, “Twentysomethings” [Single], Gloss*
3. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop
4. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art
5. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan
6. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge*
7. Gina, s/t [EP], Terrible
8. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
9. Holy Sheboygan!, Four [EP], Greenland Avenue*
10. Beach Fossils, Somersault, Bayonet
11. Upper Crust, Delusions of Grandeur, Upper Crust LTD.
12. Sleep Party People, Lingering, Joyful Noise
13. Thurston Moore, Rock N Roll Consciousness, Caroline
14. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-
15. Dramatic Lovers, [advance tracks], Self-released*
16. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face
17. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
18. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly/PIAS
19. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang
20. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*
21. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang
22. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO
23. Piles, Expeller, Gloss*
24. Big Thief, Capacity, Saddle Creek
25. Marika Hackman, I’m Not Your Man, Sub Pop
26. Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Vinnie’s House of Doom*
27. The Dirty Nil, Minimum R&B, Fat Wreck Chords
28. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute
29. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc
30. TOPS, Sugar at the Gate, Arbutus
Adds
1. Amber Arcades, Cannonball [EP], Heavenly/PIAS
2. Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin
3. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
4. Coucheron, High By the Riverside [EP], Toothfairy
5. Dan Auerbach, Waiting On a Song, Easy Even Sound
6. Dave Depper, Emotional Freedom Technique, Tender Loving Empire
7. Palehound, A Place I’ll Always Go, Polyvinyl
8. Roya, s/t, Burger
9. Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly/PIAS
10. Trapper Schoepp, Bay Beach Amusement Park [EP], Xtra Mile*
Electronic
1. Xposed 4heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
2. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
3. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*
4. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute
5. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls
6. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
7. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA
8. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp
9. Carl Craig, Versus, InFine
10. Geotic, Abysma, Tugboat
World
5. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS
6. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo R
7. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
8. Tanzania Albinism Collective, White African Power, Six Degrees
9. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees
10. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Baco
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Roxi Copland, Bad Decision, Self-released
2. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo, Concord
3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee
4. Left Lane Cruiser, Claw Machine Wizard, Alive NaturalSound
5. Low Society, Sanctified, Rezonate
6. North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
7. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax
8. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music
9. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord
10. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
11. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man Records
12. Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That (Acoustic Blues Beatles Tribute), Swingsuit
13. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueros, s/t, Self-released
14. Rev. Sekou, In Times Like These, Zent Records
15. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun
16. Bobby G with Curtis Grant, Jr. & the Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Self-released
17. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta
18. John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool
19. Jim Roberts and the Resonants, Beneath the Blood Moon, Self-released
20. Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Throwback Blues, Self-released
21. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released
22. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records
23. Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records
24. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
25. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released