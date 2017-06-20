Weekly Top Airplay: June 20, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 6/20/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Radio 200
1. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*
2. Aldous Harding, Party, 4AD
3. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*
4. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
5. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*
6. Rocket Cat, Radiant Transmission [EP], Self-released*
7. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, SofaBurn
8. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art
9. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West
10. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO
11. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*
12. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc
13. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
14. Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin
15. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream [advance tracks], Columbia
16. Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly/PIAS
17. Flogging Molly, Life Is Good, Vanguard
18. Dramatic Lovers, [advance tracks], Self-released*
19. Big Thief, Capacity, Saddle Creek
20. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop
21. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
22. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang
23. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*
24. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
25. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*
26. Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot
27. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
28. Roya, s/t, Burger
29. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder
30. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, Warner
Adds
1. Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot
2. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls
3. Meklit, When the People Move, The Music Moves, Too, Six Degrees
4. Palm, Shadow Expert [EP], Carpark
5. Porgugal.The Man, Woodstock, Atlantic
6. Ride, Weather Diaries, Wichita
7. Rise Against, Wolves, Virgin
8. Yowler, The Offer, Double Double Whammy
9. Beach House, B-Sides and Rarities, Sub Pop
10. Cody Chesnutt, My Love Divine Degree, Handwritten
Electronic
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*
2. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal*
3. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA
4. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
5. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
6. Soulwax, FROM DEEWEE, PIAS
7. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls
8. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls
9. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute
10. !!!, Shake the Shudder Warp Records
New World
1. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
3. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, Sweeter Than Honey, “Mahuno” And High Life’s Celebration, Presch Media
4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs
5. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS
6. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo R
7. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
8. Tanzania Albinism Collective, White African Power, Six Degrees
9. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees
10. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Baco
Jazz
1. Ambrose Akinmusire, A Rift In Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard, Capitol
2. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord
3. Avi Avital & Omer Avital, Avital Meets Avital, Deutsche Grammophon
4. Alice Coltrane, The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane: Turiyaangitananda, Luaka Bop
5. Nicole Mitchell, Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds, FPE
6. Pearl Django, With Friends Like These, Modern Hot
7. Mason Razavi, Quartet Plus, Vol. 2, oa2
8. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin
9. Bria Skonberg, With a Twist, Okeh
10. Gerald Clayton, Tributary Tales, Motema Music
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Roxi Copland, Bad Decision, Self-released
2. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo, Concord
3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee
4. Left Lane Cruiser, Claw Machine Wizard, Alive NaturalSound
5. Low Society, Sanctified, Rezonate
6. North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy
7. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax
8. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music
9. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord
10. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
11. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man Records
12. Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That (Acoustic Blues Beatles Tribute), Swingsuit
13. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueros, s/t, Self-released
14. Rev. Sekou, In Times Like These, Zent Records
15. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun
16. Bobby G with Curtis Grant, Jr. & the Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Self-released
17. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta
18. John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool
19. Jim Roberts and the Resonants, Beneath the Blood Moon, Self-released
20. Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Throwback Blues, Self-released
21. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released
22. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records
23. Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records
24. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
25. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released