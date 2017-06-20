Weekly Top Airplay: June 20, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 6/20/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

2. Aldous Harding, Party, 4AD

3. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*

4. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

5. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

6. Rocket Cat, Radiant Transmission [EP], Self-released*

7. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, SofaBurn

8. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art

9. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West

10. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO

11. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*

12. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc

13. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

14. Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin

15. LCD Soundsystem, American Dream [advance tracks], Columbia

16. Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly/PIAS

17. Flogging Molly, Life Is Good, Vanguard

18. Dramatic Lovers, [advance tracks], Self-released*

19. Big Thief, Capacity, Saddle Creek

20. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

21. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

22. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

23. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

24. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

25. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*

26. Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot

27. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

28. Roya, s/t, Burger

29. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

30. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, Warner

Adds

1. Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot

2. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

3. Meklit, When the People Move, The Music Moves, Too, Six Degrees

4. Palm, Shadow Expert [EP], Carpark

5. Porgugal.The Man, Woodstock, Atlantic

6. Ride, Weather Diaries, Wichita

7. Rise Against, Wolves, Virgin

8. Yowler, The Offer, Double Double Whammy

9. Beach House, B-Sides and Rarities, Sub Pop

10. Cody Chesnutt, My Love Divine Degree, Handwritten

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista*

2. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal*

3. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

4. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

5. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

6. Soulwax, FROM DEEWEE, PIAS

7. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

8. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

9. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

10. !!!, Shake the Shudder Warp Records

New World

1. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

3. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, Sweeter Than Honey, “Mahuno” And High Life’s Celebration, Presch Media

4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

5. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS

6. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo R

7. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

8. Tanzania Albinism Collective, White African Power, Six Degrees

9. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees

10. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Baco

Jazz

1. Ambrose Akinmusire, A Rift In Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard, Capitol

2. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord

3. Avi Avital & Omer Avital, Avital Meets Avital, Deutsche Grammophon

4. Alice Coltrane, The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane: Turiyaangitananda, Luaka Bop

5. Nicole Mitchell, Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds, FPE

6. Pearl Django, With Friends Like These, Modern Hot

7. Mason Razavi, Quartet Plus, Vol. 2, oa2

8. Zem Audu, Spirits, Origin

9. Bria Skonberg, With a Twist, Okeh

10. Gerald Clayton, Tributary Tales, Motema Music

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Roxi Copland, Bad Decision, Self-released

2. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo, Concord

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. Left Lane Cruiser, Claw Machine Wizard, Alive NaturalSound

5. Low Society, Sanctified, Rezonate

6. North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

7. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

8. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

9. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

10. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

11. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man Records

12. Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That (Acoustic Blues Beatles Tribute), Swingsuit

13. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueros, s/t, Self-released

14. Rev. Sekou, In Times Like These, Zent Records

15. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun

16. Bobby G with Curtis Grant, Jr. & the Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Self-released

17. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

18. John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool

19. Jim Roberts and the Resonants, Beneath the Blood Moon, Self-released

20. Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Throwback Blues, Self-released

21. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

22. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

23. Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records

24. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

25. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released