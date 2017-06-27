Weekly Top Airplay: June 27, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 6/27/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Murder of the Universe, ATO

2. Ride, Weather Diaries, Wichita

3. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

4. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

5. Sylvan Esso, What Now?, Loma Vista*

6. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

7. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

8. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love And…, Yep Roc

9. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

10. Beach House, B-Sides and Rarities [EP], Sub Pop

11. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

12. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, ADA/Warner

13. Dan Auerbach, Waiting On a Song, Easy Eye Sound

14. Blonde Redhead, 3 O’Clock, Ponderosa

15. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

16. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly/PIAS

17. Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot

18. Sin Bad, It’s Fine, Self-released*

19. Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin

20. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

21. Flogging Molly, Life Is Good, Vanguard

22. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO

23. Feist, Pleasure, Polyvinyl

24. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, SofaBurn

25. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

26. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks

27. L.A. Takedown, II, Ribbon Music

28. Moon Rats, Highway Lord [Advance Tracks], Gloss*

29. Trapper Schoepp, Bay Beach Amusement Park [EP], Xtra Mile*

30. Little Dragon, Season High, Loma Vista

Adds

1. Ex Eye, s/t, Relapse

2. Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up, Nonesuch

3. Japanese Breakfast, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, Dead Oceans

4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Murder of the Universe, ATO

5. KMFDM, Yeah! [EP], Earmusic

6. Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Youth Detention /// (Nail My Feet Down to the Southside of Town), Don Giovanni

7. Male Gaze, Miss Taken, Castle Face

8. Moby & the Void Pacific Choir, More Fast Songs About the Apocalypse, Mute

9. The Myrrors, Hasta La Victoria, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond

10. Royal Blood, How Did We Get So Dark?, Warner Bros.

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now?, Loma Vista*

2. !!!, Shake the Shudder, Warp

3. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music

4. Eliot Lipp, Skywave, Young Heavy Souls

5. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

6. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

7. Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

8. Forest Swords, Compassion, Ninja Tune

9. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

10. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

World

1. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

2. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, Sweeter Than Honey, Calpyso “Mahuno” and High Lifes Celebration, Presch

3. Meklit, When the People Move, the Music Moves, Too, Six Degrees

4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

5. Songhoy Blues, Resistance, Transgressive

6. Tricot, 3, TopShelf

7. Havana Maestros, AMERiCUBA, Sounds Worldwide

8. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh

9. Sh*tkid, Fish, PNKSLM

10. Jah Sun, Between the Lines, Sugar Cane

Jazz

1. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord

2. Patrick Arthur, Dana Fitsimmons & Chris Otis, Cheap Ensemble, Self-released

3. Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis, Pi

4. Michael Morreal, Love and Influence, Pepjack

5. Raphael Novarina, Sequence, Self-released

6. Tom Rizzo, Day and Night, Origin

7. Kevin Eubanks, East West Time Line, Mack Avenue

8. Alex Goodman, Second Act, Lyte

9. Alan Storeygard, Jazz Meets the Classics, Church Jazz

10. Scenes, Destinations, Origin

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Roxi Copland, Bad Decision, Self-released

2. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo, Concord

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. Left Lane Cruiser, Claw Machine Wizard, Alive NaturalSound

5. Low Society, Sanctified, Rezonate

6. North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

7. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

8. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

9. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

10. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

11. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man Records

12. Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That (Acoustic Blues Beatles Tribute), Swingsuit

13. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueros, s/t, Self-released

14. Rev. Sekou, In Times Like These, Zent Records

15. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun

16. Bobby G with Curtis Grant, Jr. & the Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Self-released

17. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

18. John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool

19. Jim Roberts and the Resonants, Beneath the Blood Moon, Self-released

20. Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Throwback Blues, Self-released

21. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

22. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

23. Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records

24. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

25. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released