Weekly Top Airplay: June 6, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 6/6/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel Records

2. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

3. L.A. Takedown, II, Ribbon Music

4. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*

5. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

6. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

7. Dramatic Lovers, [advance tracks], Self-released*

8. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

9. Coco Hames, s/t, Merge

10. The Dirty Nil, Minimum R&B, Fat Wreck Chords

11. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical

12. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

13. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

14. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-

15. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

16. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

17. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, SofaBurn

18. Dream Machine, The Illusion, Castle Face

19. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

20. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc

21. New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Concord

22. Soul Low, “Bad Set of Moods” [single], Self-released

23. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions

24. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion

25. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [single], Columbia

26. Kevin Morby, City Music, Dead Oceans

27. Amelia Curran, Watershed, Six Shooter

28. Brother Ali, All the Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers

29. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art

30. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

Adds

1. ALT-J, Relaxer, Canvasback

2. Beach Fossils, Somersault, Bayonet

3. Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO

4. Big Thief, Capacity, Saddle Creek

5. Cigarettes After Sex, s/t, Partisan

6. Floating Points, Reflections – Mojave Desert, Luaka Bop

7. Lola Marsh, Remember Roses, Barclay

8. Parson Red Heads, The Blurred Harmony, Fluff & Gravy

9. Sam Amidon, The Following Mountain, Nonesuch

10. TOPS, Sugar at the Gate, Arbutus

Electronic

1. Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad, Internal Combustion*

2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

3. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

4. Mux Mool, Implied Lines, Young Heavy Souls

5. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

6. Adult., Detroit House Guests, Mute

7. Soulwax, FROM DEEWEE, PIAS

8. Thievery Corporation, Temple of I & I, INGrooves

9. Forest Swords, Compassion, Ninja Tune

10. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

New World

1. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG Records

3. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor, Sweeter Than Honey, “Mahuno” And High Life’s Celebration, Presch Media

4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

5. Tinariwen, Elwan, PIAS

6. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo Records

7. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

8. Tanzania Albinism Collective, White African Power, Six Degrees

9. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees

10. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Baco Records

Jazz

1. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG Records

2. Vadim Neselovskyi Trio, Get Up and Go, Neuklang

3. Outer Circles, Omnia, Seelf-released

4. Bob Dylan, Triplicate, Columbia

5. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord Records

6. Gerald Clayton, Tributary Tales, Motema

7. Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand Boulevard, Glass Beach Jazz

8. University of Northern Colorado Jazz Lab Band 1, The Romeo and Juliet Project, Artist Alliance Records

9. Erik Applegate, Two’s Company, Artist Alliance Records

10. Ambrose Akinmusire, A Rift In Decorum: Live at the Village Vanguard, Capitol Records

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Roxi Copland, Bad Decision, Self-released

2. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo, Concord

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. Left Lane Cruiser, Claw Machine Wizard, Alive NaturalSound

5. Low Society, Sanctified, Rezonate

6. North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace, Legacy

7. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

8. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

9. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

10. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

11. Todd Albright, Detroit Twelve String Blues & Rags, Third Man Records

12. Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That (Acoustic Blues Beatles Tribute), Swingsuit

13. Anthony Rosano and the Conqueros, s/t, Self-released

14. Rev. Sekou, In Times Like These, Zent Records

15. Bridget Kelly Band, Bone Rattler, Alpha Sun

16. Bobby G with Curtis Grant, Jr. & the Midnight Rockers, Still Standing, Self-released

17. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

18. John McNamara, Rollin’ With It, Bahool

19. Jim Roberts and the Resonants, Beneath the Blood Moon, Self-released

20. Beautiful Bobby Blackmon, Throwback Blues, Self-released

21. Vintage #18, Grit, Self-released

22. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

23. Laura Tate, Let’s Just Be Real, 811 Gold Records

24. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator

25. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released