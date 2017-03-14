Weekly Top Airplay: March 14, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 3/14/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Radio 200
1. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City
2. Dropkick Murphys, 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory, Born and Bred
3. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*
4. Dirty Projectors, s/t, Domino
5. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian
6. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*
7. P***** Jeans, Why Love Now?, Sub Pop
8. Sylvan Esso, What Now? [Advance Tracks], Loma Vista*
9. WHY?, Moh Lhean, Joyful Noise
10. King Giazzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO
11. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-
12. Sleater-Kinney, Live in Paris, Sub Pop
13. Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wichita
14. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
15. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None
16. All Them Witches, Sleeping Through the War, New West
17. Midnight Reruns, “Scorpion” [Single], Dusty Medical
18. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl
19. Direct Hit!, Live at the WMSE Studios – Record Store Day 2017 [7″], WMSE*
20. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
21. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic
22. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Thirty Tigers
23. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*
24. Sallie Ford, Soul Sick, Vanguard
25. Elbow, Little Fictions, Concord
26. All Our Exes Live In Texas, When We Fall, Self-released
27. Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art
28. Grandaddy, Last Place, Columbia
29. Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO
30. The Zach Pietrini Band, Holding Onto Ghosts, Self-released*
Electronic
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now? [Advance tracks], Loma Vista*
2. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
3. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
4. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, Self-released*
5. PVT, New Spirit, Create Control
6. Justice, Woman, Because Music
7. ADULT., Detroit House Guests, Mute
8. Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl
9. Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune
10. SOHN, Rennen, 4AD
World
1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
2. Luisa Maita, Fio da Memoria, Cumbancha
3. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees
4. Chico Mann & Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz
5. Torgeir Waldemar, No Offending Borders, Jansen Plateproduksjon
6. Cuicani, Now and Then, CMC
7. The Silence, Nine Suns, One Morning, Drag City
8. Vandana Vishwas, Parallels, Self-released
9. Tafari, Desire Fulfilled, RUD3 Music
10. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel
Jazz
1. Akua Dixon, Akua’s Dance, Self-released
2. Steve Lehman, Selebeyone, Pi
3. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released
4. Gerry Gibbs and Thrasher People, Weather or Not, Whaling City Sound
5. Macha Gharibian, Trans Extended, Jazz Village
6. Don Aliquo Sr. & Don Aliquo Jr., Fathers and Sons, MCG Jazz
7. Franklin Kiermyer, Closer to the Sun, Mobility Music
8. Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Real Enemies, New Amsterdam
9. Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Invitation, oa2
10. Myles Wright, Manhattan [EP], Self-released
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters
4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music
5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue
6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music
8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records
9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released
10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones
11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon
12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music
13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records
14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records
15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released
16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records
17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released
18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records
19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon
20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released
24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released
25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon