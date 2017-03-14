Weekly Top Airplay: March 14, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/14/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Ty Segall, s/t, Drag City

2. Dropkick Murphys, 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory, Born and Bred

3. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

4. Dirty Projectors, s/t, Domino

5. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian

6. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

7. P***** Jeans, Why Love Now?, Sub Pop

8. Sylvan Esso, What Now? [Advance Tracks], Loma Vista*

9. WHY?, Moh Lhean, Joyful Noise

10. King Giazzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

11. Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-

12. Sleater-Kinney, Live in Paris, Sub Pop

13. Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wichita

14. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

15. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

16. All Them Witches, Sleeping Through the War, New West

17. Midnight Reruns, “Scorpion” [Single], Dusty Medical

18. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl

19. Direct Hit!, Live at the WMSE Studios – Record Store Day 2017 [7″], WMSE*

20. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

21. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

22. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Thirty Tigers

23. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

24. Sallie Ford, Soul Sick, Vanguard

25. Elbow, Little Fictions, Concord

26. All Our Exes Live In Texas, When We Fall, Self-released

27. Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art

28. Grandaddy, Last Place, Columbia

29. Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO

30. The Zach Pietrini Band, Holding Onto Ghosts, Self-released*

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now? [Advance tracks], Loma Vista*

2. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

3. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

4. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, Self-released*

5. PVT, New Spirit, Create Control

6. Justice, Woman, Because Music

7. ADULT., Detroit House Guests, Mute

8. Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl

9. Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune

10. SOHN, Rennen, 4AD

World

1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

2. Luisa Maita, Fio da Memoria, Cumbancha

3. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees

4. Chico Mann & Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz

5. Torgeir Waldemar, No Offending Borders, Jansen Plateproduksjon

6. Cuicani, Now and Then, CMC

7. The Silence, Nine Suns, One Morning, Drag City

8. Vandana Vishwas, Parallels, Self-released

9. Tafari, Desire Fulfilled, RUD3 Music

10. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

Jazz

1. Akua Dixon, Akua’s Dance, Self-released

2. Steve Lehman, Selebeyone, Pi

3. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

4. Gerry Gibbs and Thrasher People, Weather or Not, Whaling City Sound

5. Macha Gharibian, Trans Extended, Jazz Village

6. Don Aliquo Sr. & Don Aliquo Jr., Fathers and Sons, MCG Jazz

7. Franklin Kiermyer, Closer to the Sun, Mobility Music

8. Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society, Real Enemies, New Amsterdam

9. Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, Invitation, oa2

10. Myles Wright, Manhattan [EP], Self-released

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music

8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon

12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records

14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records

15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released

16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records

17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released

18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released

25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon