Weekly Top Airplay: March 21, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 3/21/17
Radio 200
1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
2. Whips, “Goldmine” [Single], Skeletal Lightning*
3. Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO
4. Coco Hames, Self-titled, Merge
5. Austra, Future Politics, Domino
6. Sleater-Kinney, Live in Paris, Sub Pop
7. Strand of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans
8. The Orwells, Terrible Human Beings, Canvasback
9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO
10. Magnetic Fields, 5 Selections From 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch
11. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*
12. Haunter, Worm, Self-released*
13. Arcade Fire, “I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)”, [Single], Merge
14. Twin Brother, “Heywood” [Single], Self-released*
15. Bleached, Can You Deal? [EP], Dead Oceans
16. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None
17. Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International
18. Ron Gallo, Heavy Meta, New West
19. Crystal Fairy, Self-titled, Ipecac
20. Meat Wave, The Incessant, Side One
21. Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune
22. TENNIS, Yours Conditionally, Mutually Detrimental
23. The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are the Divine Wind [Single], Jagjaguwar
24. Health, Disc03, Loma Vista
25. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The French Press EP, Sub Pop
26. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Colors, Paradise of Bachelors
27. Elliott Smith, Either/Or: Expanded Edition, Kill Rock Stars
28. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-
29. Ty Segall, Self-titled, Drag City
30. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian
Adds
1. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions
2. Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador
3. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop
4. The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch
5. CJ Ramone, American Beauty, Fat Wreck Chords
Electronic
2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters
4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music
5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue
6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music
8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records
9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released
10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones
11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon
12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music
13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records
14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records
15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released
16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records
17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released
18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records
19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon
20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released
24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released
25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon