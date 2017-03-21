Weekly Top Airplay: March 21, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/21/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

2. Whips, “Goldmine” [Single], Skeletal Lightning*

3. Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO

4. Coco Hames, Self-titled, Merge

5. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

6. Sleater-Kinney, Live in Paris, Sub Pop

7. Strand of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans

8. The Orwells, Terrible Human Beings, Canvasback

9. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

10. Magnetic Fields, 5 Selections From 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch

11. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

12. Haunter, Worm, Self-released*

13. Arcade Fire, “I Give You Power (feat. Mavis Staples)”, [Single], Merge

14. Twin Brother, “Heywood” [Single], Self-released*

15. Bleached, Can You Deal? [EP], Dead Oceans

16. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

17. Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International

18. Ron Gallo, Heavy Meta, New West

19. Crystal Fairy, Self-titled, Ipecac

20. Meat Wave, The Incessant, Side One

21. Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune

22. TENNIS, Yours Conditionally, Mutually Detrimental

23. The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are the Divine Wind [Single], Jagjaguwar

24. Health, Disc03, Loma Vista

25. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The French Press EP, Sub Pop

26. Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Colors, Paradise of Bachelors

27. Elliott Smith, Either/Or: Expanded Edition, Kill Rock Stars

28. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-

29. Ty Segall, Self-titled, Drag City

30. Cherry Glazerr, Apocalipstick, Secretly Canadian

Adds

1. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions

2. Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador

3. Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop

4. The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch

5. CJ Ramone, American Beauty, Fat Wreck Chords

Electronic

1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

2. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

3. Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International

4. Bonobo, MIgration, Ninja Tune

5. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista

6. PVT, New Spirit, Create Control

7. Sylvan Esso, What Now [Advance tracks], Loma Vista

8. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, Self-released

9. Romare, Love Songs, Pt. 2, Ninja Tune

10. Pick a Piper, Distance, Tin Angel Records

New World

1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge 2. Luisa Maita, Fio da Memoria, Cumbancha 3. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees 4. Chico Mann & Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz 5. Torgeir Waldemar, No Offending Borders, Jansen Plateproduksjon 6. Cuicani, Now and Then, CMC 7. The Silence, Nine Suns, One Morning, Drag City 8. Vandana Vishwas, Parallels, Self-released 9. Tafari, Desire Fulfilled, RUD3 Music 10. Alsarah and the Nubatones, Manara, Wonderwheel

Jazz

1.Throttle Elevator Music, New Songs From Retrorespective, Wide Hive 2. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Plying the 60s, Madsman Records 3. Bill Evans Trio, On a Monday Evening (Live) Concord Records, Inc. 4. Yelena Eckemoff Quintet, Blooming Tall Phlox, L&H Productions 5. Ayumi Ishito, View from a Little Cave, Self-released 6. The Swiss Youth Jazz Orchestra, Heaven Help Us All: Live at Jazzaar Festival 2016, Shanti Records 7. Brent Gallaher, Moving Forward, V&B Records 8. Ensemble Novo, Look to the Sky [EP], Frosty Cordial Music 9. Chicago Jazz Orchestra, Live From Space, Self-released 10. Gerry Gibbs and Thrasher People, Weather or Not, Whaling City Sound

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music

8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon

12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records

14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records

15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released

16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records

17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released

18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released

25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon