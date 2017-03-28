Weekly Top Airplay: March 28, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 3/28/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Radio 200
1. Piles, Expeller, Self-released
2. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
3. Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO
4. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang
5. Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador
6. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO
7. Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord
8. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO
9. The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch
10. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn
11. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Peek-A-Boo
12. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl
13. Stef Chura, Messes, Urinal Cake
14. Sylvan Esso, What Now [Advance Tracks], Loma Vista
15. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None
16. Elliott Smith, Either/Or (Deluxe) [Advance Tracks], Kill Rock Stars
17. Whips, “Goldmine” [Single], Self-released
18. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino
19. Tim Kasher, No Resolution, 15 Passenger
20. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones
21. Strand of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans
22. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
23. Coco Hames, self-titled, Merge
24. Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art
25. Cuddle Magic, Ashes/Axis, Northern Spy
26. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Dead Oceans
27. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss
28. The Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph
29. Rocket Paloma, self-titled, self-released
30. Blanck Mass, World Eater, Sacred Bones
Adds
1. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me, P.W. Elverum & Sun
2. Blonde Redhead, 3 O’Clock, Ponderosa Music & Art
3. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone
4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Ipecac
5. Black Lips, “Can’t Hold On”, Vice
6. Coco Hames, s/t, Merge
7. British Sea Power, Let the Dancers Inherit the Party, Golden Chariot
8. Jake Xerxes Fussell, What In the Natural World, Paradise of Bachelors
9. Fleet Foxes, “Third of May” b/w “Odaigahara”, Nonesuch
10. Goldfrapp, Silve Eye, Mute
Electronic
1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
2. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang
3. Sylvan Esso, “Die Young” [Single], Loma Vista
4. Animal Collective, The Painters EP, Domino
5. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
6. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts & Crafts
7. C.Kostra, Now I Feel It, Pytch Records
8. Adult., Detroit House Guests, Mute
9. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista
10. CLAVVS, World Underwater, Self-released
World
1. Ondatropica, Baile Bucanero, Soundway
2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
3. Janka Nabay & the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop
4. Emel, Ensen Partisan
5. Orkesta Mendoza, Vamos a Guarachar!, Glitterbeat
6. Vieux Farka Toure, Samba, Six Degrees
7. Tafari, Desire Fulfilled, RUD3 Music
8. Vandana Vishwas, Parallels – to South Asian Music From Around the World, Self-released
9. La Femme, Mystere, Disque Pointu
10. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees
Jazz
1. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue four
2. Grant Cutler, Grant Cutler: Self Portrait, Innova
3. Myles Wright, The Manhattan EP, Independent
4. Howard Johnson and Gravity, Testimony, Tuscabora
5. Kevin Eubanks, East West Time Line, Mack Avenue
6. David Singley, Good Hope, Wrensing Productions
7. Raphael Novarina, Sequence, Self-released
8. Norbert Stachel, Shades of the Bay, Cheeseburger
9. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released
10. Scott Brown, Colors, Random Chance
2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters
4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music
5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue
6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music
8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records
9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released
10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones
11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon
12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music
13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records
14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records
15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released
16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records
17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released
18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records
19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon
20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released
24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released
25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon