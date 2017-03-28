Weekly Top Airplay: March 28, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/28/17

Radio 200

1. Piles, Expeller, Self-released

2. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

3. Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO

4. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

5. Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador

6. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO

7. Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord

8. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

9. The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch

10. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

11. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Peek-A-Boo

12. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl

13. Stef Chura, Messes, Urinal Cake

14. Sylvan Esso, What Now [Advance Tracks], Loma Vista

15. The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

16. Elliott Smith, Either/Or (Deluxe) [Advance Tracks], Kill Rock Stars

17. Whips, “Goldmine” [Single], Self-released

18. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino

19. Tim Kasher, No Resolution, 15 Passenger

20. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

21. Strand of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans

22. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

23. Coco Hames, self-titled, Merge

24. Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art

25. Cuddle Magic, Ashes/Axis, Northern Spy

26. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Dead Oceans

27. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss

28. The Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph

29. Rocket Paloma, self-titled, self-released

30. Blanck Mass, World Eater, Sacred Bones

Adds

1. Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me, P.W. Elverum & Sun

2. Blonde Redhead, 3 O’Clock, Ponderosa Music & Art

3. Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone

4. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Ipecac

5. Black Lips, “Can’t Hold On”, Vice

6. Coco Hames, s/t, Merge

7. British Sea Power, Let the Dancers Inherit the Party, Golden Chariot

8. Jake Xerxes Fussell, What In the Natural World, Paradise of Bachelors

9. Fleet Foxes, “Third of May” b/w “Odaigahara”, Nonesuch

10. Goldfrapp, Silve Eye, Mute

Electronic

1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

2. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

3. Sylvan Esso, “Die Young” [Single], Loma Vista

4. Animal Collective, The Painters EP, Domino

5. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

6. Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts & Crafts

7. C.Kostra, Now I Feel It, Pytch Records

8. Adult., Detroit House Guests, Mute

9. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista

10. CLAVVS, World Underwater, Self-released

World

1. Ondatropica, Baile Bucanero, Soundway

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

3. Janka Nabay & the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop

4. Emel, Ensen Partisan

5. Orkesta Mendoza, Vamos a Guarachar!, Glitterbeat

6. Vieux Farka Toure, Samba, Six Degrees

7. Tafari, Desire Fulfilled, RUD3 Music

8. Vandana Vishwas, Parallels – to South Asian Music From Around the World, Self-released

9. La Femme, Mystere, Disque Pointu

10. Niyaz, The Best of Niyaz, Six Degrees

Jazz

1. Joey DeFrancesco, Project Freedom, Mack Avenue four

2. Grant Cutler, Grant Cutler: Self Portrait, Innova

3. Myles Wright, The Manhattan EP, Independent

4. Howard Johnson and Gravity, Testimony, Tuscabora

5. Kevin Eubanks, East West Time Line, Mack Avenue

6. David Singley, Good Hope, Wrensing Productions

7. Raphael Novarina, Sequence, Self-released

8. Norbert Stachel, Shades of the Bay, Cheeseburger

9. Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad, Self-released

10. Scott Brown, Colors, Random Chance