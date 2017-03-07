Weekly Top Airplay: March 7, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/7/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss Records+

2. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

3. Ty Segall, Ty Segall, Drag City

4. Redshift Headlights, Inside Voices, Oioh Records*

5. The Orwells, Terrible Human Beings, Canvasback/Atlantic

6. Whips, “Goldmine” [single], self-released*

7. Midnight Reruns, “Scorpion” [single], Dusty Medical*

8. Dirty Projectors, s/t, Domino

9. A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, Epic

10. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

11. Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-

12. Jesca Hoop, Memories Are Now, Sub Pop

13. Tash Sultana, Notion, Mom + Pop

14. Son Volt, Notes of Blue, Thirty Tiger

15. The Zach Pietrini Band, Holding Onto Ghosts, self-released*

16. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Dead Oceans

17. Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wicita

18. Less Than Jake, Sound the Alarm, Pure Noise

19. Allah-Las, Calico Review, Mexican Summer

20. Old 97’s, Graveyard Whistling, ATO

21. P.O.S, Chill, Dummy, Doomtree

22. Nikki Lane, Highway Queen, New West

23. Molly Burch, Please Be Mine, Captured Tracks

24. Scott H. Biram, The Bad Testament, Bloodshot

25. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

26. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

27. The xx, I See You, Young Turks

28. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

29. Sinkane, Life & Livin’ It, City Slang

30. Haunter, Worm, self-released*

Adds

1. Grandaddy, Last Place, 30th Century/Columbia

2. Bleached, Can You Deal, Secretly

3. Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord Records

4. Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl

5. Temples, Volcano, Fat Possum

RPM

1. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

2. Austra, Future Politics, Domino

3. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

4. the xx, I See You, Young Turks

5. Sinkane, Life & Livin’ It, City Slang

6. Phantogram, Three, Universal Records

7. Zavala, Fantasmas, Fake Four Inc.

8. Def Harmonic, The Lead Singer of Genesis, self-released

9. Sylvan Esso, “Die Young” [single], Loma Vista

10. C.Kostra, Now I Feel It, Pytch Records

New World

1. Gaye Su Akyol, Hologram Imparatorlugu, Duganga Records

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

3. Mariza, Mundo, Parlophone Portugal

4. La Femme, Mystery, Dique Pointu

5. Chico Mann & Captain Planet, Night Visions, Bastard Jazz Recordings

6. Various Artists, Khmer Rouge Survivors, They Will Kill You, If You Cry, Glitterbeat

7. Yishak Banjaw, Love Songs, Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition), Teranga Beat

8. Dactah Chando, Ancestral, Achinech Productions

9. Terra Guitarra, Zydeco On the Bayou, Restless

10. Cuicani, Now and Then, CMC Records

Jazz

1.Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tunes

2. Scorch Trio, XXX, Rune Grammofon

3. Virginia Schenck, Aminata Moseka, self-released

4. Claire Daly, 2648 West Grand Boulevard, Glass Beach Jazz

5. John Scofield, Country For Old Men, Verve

6. Stirrup, Cut, Clean Feed

7. Alexis Lombre, Southside Sounds, self-released

8. Kait Dunton, trioKAIT Casual, Real & Imagined Music

9. Jay Azzolina, Dino Govoni, Adam Nussbaum & Dave Zinno, Chance Meeting, Whaling City Sound

10. Chaise Lounge, The Lock & the Key, Modern Songbook Records

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax

3. Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Got Soul, Sony Music Masters

4. Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluebass Music

5. Beth Hart, Fire On the Floor, Provogue

6. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

7. John Ginty feat. Aster Pheonyx, Rockers, American Showplace Music

8. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

9. Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On the Wall, self-released

10. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Red Rudy Too Tones

11. Patty Reese, Let In the Sun, Blind Raccoon

12. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

13. Professor Louie and the Crowmatrix, Crowin’ The Blues, Woodstock Records

14. John Latini, The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good Smokin’, Sleddog Records

15. The Revelers, Play the Swamp Pop Classics – Volume 2, self-released

16. Reverend Freakchild, Preachin’ Blues, Treated and Released Records

17. Billy T Band, Reckoning, self-released

18. Vanessa Collier, Meeting My Shadow, Ruf Records

19. Kathy & the Kilowatts, Let’s Do This Thing, Blind Raccoon

20. Al Holbrook, Rocket Ships For Dreamers, self-released

24. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, self-released

25. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready for the Grave, Blind Raccoon