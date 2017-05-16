Weekly Top Airplay: May 16, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 5/16/17
Radio 200
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks
3. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
4. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love And…, Yep Roc
5. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*
6. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*
7. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*
8. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*
9. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*
10. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang
11. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge
12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN., Aftermath/Interscope
13. Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, Star Stuff, Company
14. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO
15. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [single], DFA
16. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face
17. Blondie, Pollinator, BMG
18. Fujiya & Miyagi, s/t, Impossible Objects of Desire
19. Gorillaz, Humanz, Parlophone
20. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Menu
21. Beth Ditto, “Fire” [single], Virgin
22. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
23. ADULT., Detroit House Guests, Mute
24. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly/PIAS
25. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*
26. Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage, Self-released*
27. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
28. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-
29. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
30. Brother Ali, All The Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers
Adds
1. Big Walnuts Yonder, s/t, Sargent House
2. Como Mamas, Move Upstairs, Daptone
3. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-
4. Lord Raja, Amadeus [EP], Ghostly International
5. Man Forever, Play What They Want, Thrill Jockey
6. Mountain Goats, The Goths, Merge
7. Nite Jewel, Real High, Gloriette
8. Spencer Radcliffe, & Everyone Else, Enjoy the Great Outdoors, Run For Cover
9. Wavves, You’re Welcome, Ghost Ramp
Electronic
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [single], DFA
3. Fujiya & Miyagi, s/t, Impossible Objects of Desire
4. Gorillaz, Humanz, Parlophone
5. Adult., Detroit House Guests, Mute
6. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder
7. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune
8. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang
9. Soulwax, FROM DEEWEE, PIAS
10. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute
World
1. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat
2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
3. DaymeArocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood
4. Emel, Ensen, Partisan
5. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
6. Cafe Tacvba, “Futuro” b/w “Un Par de Lugares”, Melotron
7. Paris Combo, TakoTsubo, DRG Records
8. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs
9. NattaliRize, Rebel Frequency, Roots Level
10. Red Baraat, Bhangra Pirates, Rhyme & Reason
Jazz
1. Antonella China Meets Pat Battstone, Rylesonable, Dodicilune
2. Jeremy Bacon Trio, Cage Free – Free Range, Squatty Roo
3. John Barron, Moods, Self-released
4. David Bandman, Burn Notice, Self-released
5. Noisewater, Noisewater, Self-released
6. Stockton Helbing, Swimming In Place, Self-released
7. Charnett Moffett, Music From Our Soul, Motema
8. Scott Brown, Colors, Random Chance
9. Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts, Blue Vol. 2, Dark Key
10. Sarah Partridge, Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian, Origin