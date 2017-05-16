Weekly Top Airplay: May 16, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 5/16/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks

3. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

4. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love And…, Yep Roc

5. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

6. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*

7. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

8. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

9. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss*

10. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

11. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

12. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN., Aftermath/Interscope

13. Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2, Star Stuff, Company

14. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

15. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [single], DFA

16. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

17. Blondie, Pollinator, BMG

18. Fujiya & Miyagi, s/t, Impossible Objects of Desire

19. Gorillaz, Humanz, Parlophone

20. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Menu

21. Beth Ditto, “Fire” [single], Virgin

22. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

23. ADULT., Detroit House Guests, Mute

24. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly/PIAS

25. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

26. Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage, Self-released*

27. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

28. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-

29. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

30. Brother Ali, All The Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers

Adds

1. Big Walnuts Yonder, s/t, Sargent House

2. Como Mamas, Move Upstairs, Daptone

3. Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-

4. Lord Raja, Amadeus [EP], Ghostly International

5. Man Forever, Play What They Want, Thrill Jockey

6. Mountain Goats, The Goths, Merge

7. Nite Jewel, Real High, Gloriette

8. Spencer Radcliffe, & Everyone Else, Enjoy the Great Outdoors, Run For Cover

9. Wavves, You’re Welcome, Ghost Ramp

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [single], DFA

3. Fujiya & Miyagi, s/t, Impossible Objects of Desire

4. Gorillaz, Humanz, Parlophone

5. Adult., Detroit House Guests, Mute

6. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

7. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

8. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

9. Soulwax, FROM DEEWEE, PIAS

10. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

World

1. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

3. DaymeArocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood

4. Emel, Ensen, Partisan

5. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

6. Cafe Tacvba, “Futuro” b/w “Un Par de Lugares”, Melotron

7. Paris Combo, TakoTsubo, DRG Records

8. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

9. NattaliRize, Rebel Frequency, Roots Level

10. Red Baraat, Bhangra Pirates, Rhyme & Reason

Jazz

1. Antonella China Meets Pat Battstone, Rylesonable, Dodicilune

2. Jeremy Bacon Trio, Cage Free – Free Range, Squatty Roo

3. John Barron, Moods, Self-released

4. David Bandman, Burn Notice, Self-released

5. Noisewater, Noisewater, Self-released

6. Stockton Helbing, Swimming In Place, Self-released

7. Charnett Moffett, Music From Our Soul, Motema

8. Scott Brown, Colors, Random Chance

9. Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts, Blue Vol. 2, Dark Key

10. Sarah Partridge, Bright Lights & Promises: Redefining Janis Ian, Origin

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

5. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

6. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

7. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Records

8. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For the Grave, Blind Raccoon

9. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

10. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

11. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released

12. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Blind Raccoon

13. Hector Anchondo Band, Roll the Dice, Self-released

14. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

15. David Olney, Don’t Try to Fight It, Red Park Records

16. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

17. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator Records

18. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

19. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

20. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

21. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

22. Godboogie, Play Music & Dance, VizzTone

23. Wee Willie Walker & the Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundatio

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation Blues

25. The Dylan Bishop Band, The Exciting Sounds of the Dylan Bishop Band, Self-released