Weekly Top Airplay: May 2, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 5/2/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Radio 200
1. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*
2. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
3. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan
4. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
5. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*
6. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*
7. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*
8. Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage, Self-released*
9. Nickel + Rose, Oh Sweet Love, Self-released*
10. Guerrilla Ghost, Suicide Notes of the 21st Century [EP], Self-released*
11. Zach Pietrini Band, Holding Onto Ghosts, Self-released*
12. Blonde Redhead, 3 O’Clock [EP], Asa Wa Kuru
13. White Reaper, World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl
14. Aimee Mann, Mental Illness, Super Ego
15. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
16. Kendrick Lamara, DAMN., Aftermath
17. Craig Brown Band, The Lucky Ones Forget, Third Man
18. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Secretly Canadian
19. Pinegrove, Everything So Far, Run For Cover
20. Woods, Love Is Love, Woodsist
21. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD
22. Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Vinnie’s House of Doom*
23. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
24. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge
25. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss Records*
26. Diet Cig, Good At This, Frenchkiss
27. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music
28. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang
29. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge
10. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute