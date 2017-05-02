Weekly Top Airplay: May 2, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 5/2/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

2. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

3. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

4. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

5. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

6. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

7. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

8. Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage, Self-released*

9. Nickel + Rose, Oh Sweet Love, Self-released*

10. Guerrilla Ghost, Suicide Notes of the 21st Century [EP], Self-released*

11. Zach Pietrini Band, Holding Onto Ghosts, Self-released*

12. Blonde Redhead, 3 O’Clock [EP], Asa Wa Kuru

13. White Reaper, World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl

14. Aimee Mann, Mental Illness, Super Ego

15. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

16. Kendrick Lamara, DAMN., Aftermath

17. Craig Brown Band, The Lucky Ones Forget, Third Man

18. Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Secretly Canadian

19. Pinegrove, Everything So Far, Run For Cover

20. Woods, Love Is Love, Woodsist

21. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD

22. Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Vinnie’s House of Doom*

23. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

24. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

25. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss Records*

26. Diet Cig, Good At This, Frenchkiss

27. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music

28. Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

29. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, Kick Jump Twist, Loma Vista

2. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music

3. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released

5. Clark, Death Peak, Warp

6. Tuxedo, Tuxedo II, Stones Throw

7. Sir was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

8. Adult., Detroit House Guests, Mute

9. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

10. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

World

1. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

3. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood

4. Emel, Ensen, Partisan

5. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

6. Cafe Tacvba, “Futuro” b/w Un Par de Lugares”, Melotron

7. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG Records

8. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

9. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Roots Level

10. Red Baraat, Bhangra Pirates, Rhyme & Reason

Jazz

1. Bill Evans Trio, On a Monday Evening (Live), Concord

2. Chick Corea, The Musician, Concord

3. Cameron Graves, Planetary Prince, Mack Avenue

4. Trombone Shorty, Parking Lot Symphony, Blue Note

5. Nicole Mitchell’s Black Earth Ensemble, Mandorla Awakening: Emerging Worlds, FPE

6. Gerald Clayton, Tributary Tales, Motema

7. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call, Concord

8. Billy Childs, Rebirth, Mack Avenue

9. Uptown Jazz Tentet, There It Is, Irabbagast

10. Hanging Hearts, Into a Myth, Shifting Paradigm

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

5. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

6. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

7. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Records

8. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For the Grave, Blind Raccoon

9. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

10. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

11. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released

12. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Blind Raccoon

13. Hector Anchondo Band, Roll the Dice, Self-released

14. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

15. David Olney, Don’t Try to Fight It, Red Park Records

16. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

17. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator Records

18. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

19. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

20. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

21. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

22. Godboogie, Play Music & Dance, VizzTone

23. Wee Willie Walker & the Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundatio

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation Blues

25. The Dylan Bishop Band, The Exciting Sounds of the Dylan Bishop Band, Self-released