Weekly Top Airplay: May 23, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 5/23/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation

3. MacDeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks

4. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

5. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss Records*

6. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

7. Corridor, Supermercado, Rput

8. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, PIAS

9. Chuck Prophet, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, Yep Roc

10. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*

11. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 2, Sacred Bones

12. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

13. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*

14. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings; Light of the valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

15. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and…, Yep Roc

16. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

17. Black Lips, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, Vice

18. Coco Hames, s/t, Merge

19. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins [advance tracks], RCA

20. Soul Low, “Bad Set of Moods” [Single], Self-released*

21. Ha Ha Tonka, Heart Shaped Mountain, Bloodshot

22. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Meru

23. Brother Ali, All the Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers

24. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

25. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

26. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, Sofaburn

27. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

28. Gauss, “Cloudbusting” (Kate Bush cover) [Single], Self-released*

29. Mountain Goats, Goths, Merge

30. Red Stuff, Woodfaces, Self-released*

Adds

1. (Sandy) Alex G, Rocket, Domino

2. Cafe Tacvba, Jei Beibi, Melotron

3. Cende, #1 Hit Single, Double Double Whammy

4. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West

5. Dream Machine, The Illusion, Castle Face

6. Hazel English, Just Give In, Polyvinyl

7. Jidenna, The Chief, Epic

8. Land of Talk, Life After Youth, Saddle Creek

9. Marika Hackman, I’m Not Your Man, Sub Pop

10. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

3. Soulwax, From Deewee, PIAS

4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*

5. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista

6. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

7. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD

8. Kelley Lee Owens, s/t, Smalltown Supersound

9. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

10. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino

World

1. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

2. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood Recordings

3. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

4. Lula Pena, Archivo Pittoresco, Crammed Discs

5. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh

6. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat

7. Ziggy Marley, Live at KCRW, V2

8. Emel, Ensen, Partisan

9. Meklit, When the People Move the Music Moves Too, Six Degrees

10. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra

Jazz

1. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

3. Jo Ann Daugherty, Bring Joy, Self-released

4. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H

5. Paolo Conte, Instrumental Music, Decca

6. Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die3, International Anthem

7. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released

8. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Playing the 60s, Madsman Records

9. Dan Pratt, Hymn For the Happy Man, Same Island Music

10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Cause, Concord

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

5. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

6. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

7. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Records

8. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For the Grave, Blind Raccoon

9. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

10. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

11. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released

12. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Blind Raccoon

13. Hector Anchondo Band, Roll the Dice, Self-released

14. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

15. David Olney, Don’t Try to Fight It, Red Park Records

16. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

17. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator Records

18. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

19. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

20. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

21. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

22. Godboogie, Play Music & Dance, VizzTone

23. Wee Willie Walker & the Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundatio

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation Blues

25. The Dylan Bishop Band, The Exciting Sounds of the Dylan Bishop Band, Self-released