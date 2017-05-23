Weekly Top Airplay: May 23, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 5/23/17
Radio 200
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation
3. MacDeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks
4. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*
5. The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment, Gloss Records*
6. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
7. Corridor, Supermercado, Rput
8. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, PIAS
9. Chuck Prophet, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins, Yep Roc
10. Piles, Expeller, Self-released*
11. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 2, Sacred Bones
12. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan
13. Platinum Boys, Buzz, Dusty Medical*
14. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings; Light of the valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*
15. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and…, Yep Roc
16. Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face
17. Black Lips, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art?, Vice
18. Coco Hames, s/t, Merge
19. Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins [advance tracks], RCA
20. Soul Low, “Bad Set of Moods” [Single], Self-released*
21. Ha Ha Tonka, Heart Shaped Mountain, Bloodshot
22. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Meru
23. Brother Ali, All the Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers
24. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*
25. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA
26. R. Ring, Ignite the Rest, Sofaburn
27. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
28. Gauss, “Cloudbusting” (Kate Bush cover) [Single], Self-released*
29. Mountain Goats, Goths, Merge
30. Red Stuff, Woodfaces, Self-released*
Adds
1. (Sandy) Alex G, Rocket, Domino
2. Cafe Tacvba, Jei Beibi, Melotron
3. Cende, #1 Hit Single, Double Double Whammy
4. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West
5. Dream Machine, The Illusion, Castle Face
6. Hazel English, Just Give In, Polyvinyl
7. Jidenna, The Chief, Epic
8. Land of Talk, Life After Youth, Saddle Creek
9. Marika Hackman, I’m Not Your Man, Sub Pop
10. Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder
Electronic
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA
3. Soulwax, From Deewee, PIAS
4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*
5. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista
6. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon
7. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD
8. Kelley Lee Owens, s/t, Smalltown Supersound
9. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune
10. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino
World
1. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
2. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood Recordings
3. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs
4. Lula Pena, Archivo Pittoresco, Crammed Discs
5. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh
6. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat
7. Ziggy Marley, Live at KCRW, V2
8. Emel, Ensen, Partisan
9. Meklit, When the People Move the Music Moves Too, Six Degrees
10. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra
Jazz
1. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released
2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
3. Jo Ann Daugherty, Bring Joy, Self-released
4. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H
5. Paolo Conte, Instrumental Music, Decca
6. Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die3, International Anthem
7. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released
8. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Playing the 60s, Madsman Records
9. Dan Pratt, Hymn For the Happy Man, Same Island Music
10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Cause, Concord