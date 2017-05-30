Weekly Top Airplay: May 30, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 5/30/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel Records

3. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

4. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc

5. Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation

6. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

7. Blondie, Pollinator, BMG

8. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

9. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and…, Yep Roc

10. Grizzly Bear, “Three Rings” [single], RCA

11. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly

12. Juliana Hatfield, Pussycat, American Laundromat

13. Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski, Nomad Union*

14. Mountain Goats, Goths, Merge

15. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Meru

16. Brother Ali, All the Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers

17. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

18. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

19. Hugh Masterson, Lost + Found [EP], Rock Ridge Music

20. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

21. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge

22. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West

23. Waxahatchee, “Silver” [single], Merge

24. Ravi/Lola, Shape Up Shoulders, Self-released*

25. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*

26. Guided By Voices, August By Cake, GBV Inc.

27. L.A. Takedown, II, Ribbon Music

28. Snag, s/t [EP], Self-released*

29. Methyl Ethel, Everything Is Forgotten, 4AD

30. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

Adds

1. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art

2. Chris Bathgate, Dizzy Seas, Quite Scientific

3. Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa, Are Euphoria, Thrill Jockey

4. Evan Dando, Baby I’m Bored [reissue], Fire Records

5. Kevin Morby, City Music, Dead Oceans

6. Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions, Virgin Records

7. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

8. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent

9. Swear and Shake, The Sound of Letting Go, Self-released

10. Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA

3. Soulwax, From Deewee, PIAS

4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*

5. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista

6. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon

7. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD

8. Kelley Lee Owens, s/t, Smalltown Supersound

9. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

10. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino

World

1. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

2. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood Recordings

3. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

4. Lula Pena, Archivo Pittoresco, Crammed Discs

5. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh

6. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat

7. Ziggy Marley, Live at KCRW, V2

8. Emel, Ensen, Partisan

9. Meklit, When the People Move the Music Moves Too, Six Degrees

10. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra

Jazz

1. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released

2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG

3. Jo Ann Daugherty, Bring Joy, Self-released

4. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H

5. Paolo Conte, Instrumental Music, Decca

6. Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die3, International Anthem

7. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released

8. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Playing the 60s, Madsman Records

9. Dan Pratt, Hymn For the Happy Man, Same Island Music

10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Cause, Concord

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

5. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

6. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

7. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Records

8. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For the Grave, Blind Raccoon

9. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

10. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

11. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released

12. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Blind Raccoon

13. Hector Anchondo Band, Roll the Dice, Self-released

14. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

15. David Olney, Don’t Try to Fight It, Red Park Records

16. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

17. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator Records

18. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

19. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

20. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

21. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

22. Godboogie, Play Music & Dance, VizzTone

23. Wee Willie Walker & the Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundatio

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation Blues

25. The Dylan Bishop Band, The Exciting Sounds of the Dylan Bishop Band, Self-released