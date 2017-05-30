Weekly Top Airplay: May 30, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 5/30/17
Listed As: artist, title, label
Radio 200
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel Records
3. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan
4. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc
5. Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation
6. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*
7. Blondie, Pollinator, BMG
8. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*
9. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and…, Yep Roc
10. Grizzly Bear, “Three Rings” [single], RCA
11. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly
12. Juliana Hatfield, Pussycat, American Laundromat
13. Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski, Nomad Union*
14. Mountain Goats, Goths, Merge
15. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Meru
16. Brother Ali, All the Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers
17. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
18. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
19. Hugh Masterson, Lost + Found [EP], Rock Ridge Music
20. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
21. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge
22. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West
23. Waxahatchee, “Silver” [single], Merge
24. Ravi/Lola, Shape Up Shoulders, Self-released*
25. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*
26. Guided By Voices, August By Cake, GBV Inc.
27. L.A. Takedown, II, Ribbon Music
28. Snag, s/t [EP], Self-released*
29. Methyl Ethel, Everything Is Forgotten, 4AD
30. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang
Adds
1. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art
2. Chris Bathgate, Dizzy Seas, Quite Scientific
3. Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa, Are Euphoria, Thrill Jockey
4. Evan Dando, Baby I’m Bored [reissue], Fire Records
5. Kevin Morby, City Music, Dead Oceans
6. Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions, Virgin Records
7. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang
8. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent
9. Swear and Shake, The Sound of Letting Go, Self-released
10. Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement
Electronic
1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA
3. Soulwax, From Deewee, PIAS
4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*
5. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista
6. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon
7. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD
8. Kelley Lee Owens, s/t, Smalltown Supersound
9. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune
10. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino
World
1. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
2. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood Recordings
3. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs
4. Lula Pena, Archivo Pittoresco, Crammed Discs
5. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh
6. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat
7. Ziggy Marley, Live at KCRW, V2
8. Emel, Ensen, Partisan
9. Meklit, When the People Move the Music Moves Too, Six Degrees
10. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra
Jazz
1. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released
2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
3. Jo Ann Daugherty, Bring Joy, Self-released
4. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H
5. Paolo Conte, Instrumental Music, Decca
6. Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die3, International Anthem
7. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released
8. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Playing the 60s, Madsman Records
9. Dan Pratt, Hymn For the Happy Man, Same Island Music
10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Cause, Concord
Blues (updated monthly)