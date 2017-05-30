Weekly Top Airplay: May 30, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local

Date Reported: 5/30/17
Listed As: artist, title, label

 

Radio 200

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. Corridor, Supermercado, Michel Records
3. The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan
4. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc
5. Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions, Constellation
6. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*
7. Blondie, Pollinator, BMG
8. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*
9. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and…, Yep Roc
10. Grizzly Bear, “Three Rings” [single], RCA
11. Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly
12. Juliana Hatfield, Pussycat, American Laundromat
13. Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski, Nomad Union*
14. Mountain Goats, Goths, Merge
15. Son Lux, Remedy [EP], This Is Meru
16. Brother Ali, All the Beauty In This Whole Life, Rhymesayers
17. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans
18. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs
19. Hugh Masterson, Lost + Found [EP], Rock Ridge Music
20. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*
21. Sneaks, It’s a Myth, Merge
22. Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West
23. Waxahatchee, “Silver” [single], Merge
24. Ravi/Lola, Shape Up Shoulders, Self-released*
25. No/No, “Twentysomethings” [single], Gloss*
26. Guided By Voices, August By Cake, GBV Inc.
27. L.A. Takedown, II, Ribbon Music
28. Snag, s/t [EP], Self-released*
29. Methyl Ethel, Everything Is Forgotten, 4AD
30. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang

Adds

1. Chastity Belt, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, Hardly Art
2. Chris Bathgate, Dizzy Seas, Quite Scientific
3. Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa, Are Euphoria, Thrill Jockey
4. Evan Dando, Baby I’m Bored [reissue], Fire Records
5. Kevin Morby, City Music, Dead Oceans
6. Lil Yachty, Teenage Emotions, Virgin Records
7. Noga Erez, Off the Radar, City Slang
8. Omar Souleyman, To Syria, With Love, Mad Decent
9. Swear and Shake, The Sound of Letting Go, Self-released
10. Tigers Jaw, Spin, Black Cement

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
2. LCD Soundsystem, “Call the Police” [Single], DFA
3. Soulwax, From Deewee, PIAS
4. Luxi, Geometric Universe, Self-released*
5. Health, DISCO3, Loma Vista
6. Slugabed, Inherit the Earth, Anticon
7. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD
8. Kelley Lee Owens, s/t, Smalltown Supersound
9. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune
10. Animal Collective, The Painters [EP], Domino

World

1. Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
2. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood Recordings
3. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs
4. Lula Pena, Archivo Pittoresco, Crammed Discs
5. Somi, Petite Afrique, Okeh
6. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat
7. Ziggy Marley, Live at KCRW, V2
8. Emel, Ensen, Partisan
9. Meklit, When the People Move the Music Moves Too, Six Degrees
10. Ozomatli, Non-Stop: Mexico to Jamaica, Cleopatra

Jazz

1. Eight O’Five Jive, Swing Set, Self-released
2. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG
3. Jo Ann Daugherty, Bring Joy, Self-released
4. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H
5. Paolo Conte, Instrumental Music, Decca
6. Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die3, International Anthem
7. Steve Peplin, Strangelander, Self-released
8. Mads Tolling & the Mads Men, Playing the 60s, Madsman Records
9. Dan Pratt, Hymn For the Happy Man, Same Island Music
10. Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Cause, Concord

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
2. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark
3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee
4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
5. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta
6. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue
7. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Records
8. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For the Grave, Blind Raccoon
9. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records
10. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord
11. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released
12. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Blind Raccoon
13. Hector Anchondo Band, Roll the Dice, Self-released
14. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax
15. David Olney, Don’t Try to Fight It, Red Park Records
16. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music
17. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator Records
18. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music
19. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
20. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone
21. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records
22. Godboogie, Play Music & Dance, VizzTone
23. Wee Willie Walker & the Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundatio
24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation Blues
25. The Dylan Bishop Band, The Exciting Sounds of the Dylan Bishop Band, Self-released

