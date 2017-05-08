Weekly Top Airplay: May 9, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Radio 200 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, RPM = electronic, New World = world, Jazz = well…jazz! Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Our Music Director, Erin, compiles the most-played albums every week, reports those albums each Tuesday (as well as the top blues albums at the end of each month) and makes those lists available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 5/9/17

Listed As: artist, title, label

Radio 200

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. Slowdive, s/t, Dead Oceans

3. Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Dusty Medical*

4. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Flying Microtonal Banana, ATO

5. Feist, Pleasure, Polyvinyl

6. Kendrick Lamar, DAMN., Aftermath

7. Whips, The Ride, Skeletal Lightning*

8. The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage and Joy, ADA/Warner Bros.

9. Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

10. Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love, Self-released*

11. Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

12. Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage, Self-released*

13. Red Stuff, Woodfaces, Self-released*

14. Nick Berg, [advance tracks], Self-released

15. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks

16. Robyn Hitchcock, s/t, Yep Roc

17. Grandaddy, Last Place, 30th Century

18. Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny Bout Peace, Love and…, Yep Roc

19. Gorillaz, Human, Parlophone

20. Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain, Self-released*

21. Vincent Kircher, Am I Ghost, Vinnie’s House of Doom*

22. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

23. WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions*

24. Piles, Expeller, Self-released

25. White Reaper, The World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl

26. Hoops, Routines, Fat Possum

27. Calliope, Sea of Red [7″], Romanus*

28. Jesca Hoop, Memories Are Now, Sub Pop

29. O+S, You Were Once the Sun, Now You’re the Moon, Saddle Creek

30. POW!, Crack An Egg, Castle Face

Adds

1. Alex Napping, Mise En Place, Father/Daughter

2. Blondie, Pollinator, BMG

3. Elf Power, Twitching In Time, Orange Twin

4. Eyedress, Manila Ice, Lex

5. Eyelids, OR, Jealous Butcher

6. Gorillaz, Humanz, Parlophone

7. Mac DeMarco, This Old Dog, Captured Tracks

8. Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 2, Sacred Bones

9. Ozomatli, Non-Stop, Cleopatra

10. Trapper Schoepp, “Bumper Cars” [single], Xtra Mile*

Electronic

1. Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

2. sir Was, Digging a Tunnel, City Slang

3. Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute

4. Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

5. Future Islands, The Far Field, 4AD

6. Little Dragon, Season High, Because Music

7. Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

8. Pick a Piper, Distance, Tin Angel Records

9. Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

10. Eyedress, Manila Ice, Lex

World

1. Tamikrest, Kidal, Glitterbeat

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

3. Dayme Arocena, Dubafonia, Brownswood

4. Emel, Ensen, Partisan

5. Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

6. Cafe Tacvba, “Futuro” b/w “Un Par de Lugares”, Melotron

7. Paris Combo, Tako Tsubo, DRG Records

8. Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Crammed Discs

9. Nattali Rize, Rebel Frequency, Roots Level

10. Red Baraat, Bhangra Pirates, Rhyme & Reason

Jazz

1. Nicole Mitchell, Mandorla Awakening II: Emerging Worlds, FPE

2. Hanging Hearts, Into a Myth, Shifting Paradigm

3. Tigran Hamasyan, An Ancient Observer, Nonesuch

4. Alice Coltrane, The Ecstatic Music of Turiyasangitananda [reissue], Luaka Bop

5. John Lyell, Planetary Artifacts, Shifting Paradigm

6. Michael Lake, Electric Project, Vol. 1, Self-released

7. Diana Krall, Tune Up the Quiet, GRP Records

8. Chicago Jazz Orchestra, Live From Space, Self-released

9. Sound Etiquette, s/t, Orenda Records

10. Mike Allen, Bob’s Piano, Almus

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator

2. Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark

3. Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, s/t, Jay-Vee

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove

5. Monster Mike Welch and Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta

6. Eric Gales, Middle of the Road, Provogue

7. Dave Fields, Unleashed, FMI Records

8. Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For the Grave, Blind Raccoon

9. Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf Records

10. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland, Fantasy / Concord

11. Beth Garner, Snake Farm, Self-released

12. Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, Blind Raccoon

13. Hector Anchondo Band, Roll the Dice, Self-released

14. Southern Avenue, s/t, Stax

15. David Olney, Don’t Try to Fight It, Red Park Records

16. Lisa Biales, The Beat of My Heart, Big Song Music

17. Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator Records

18. Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace Music

19. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue

20. Adrianna Marie and Her Roomful of All-Stars, Kingdom of Swing, VizzTone

21. Eliza Neals, 10,000 Feet Below, E-H Records

22. Godboogie, Play Music & Dance, VizzTone

23. Wee Willie Walker & the Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village Foundatio

24. R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble, Waxploitation Blues

25. The Dylan Bishop Band, The Exciting Sounds of the Dylan Bishop Band, Self-released