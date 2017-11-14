Weekly Top Airplay: November 14, 2017

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 11/14/17

Top 30

1. Daniele Luppi and Parquet Courts, Milano, 30th Century/Columbia

2. Johnathan Burks, Getting High, Self-released*

3. Bully, Losing, Sub Pop

4. Chelsea Wolfe, Hiss Spun, Sargent House

5. Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

6. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

7. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

8. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

9. Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night, Rum Bar*

10. The Pack A.D., Dollhouse, Cadence

11. EERA, Reflection Of Youth, Big Dada

12. King Krule, The Ooz, True Panther/XL

13. Protomartyr, Relatives In Descent, Domino

14. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

15. Wolf Alice, Visions Of a Life, Dirty Hit/RCA

16. Dirty Fences, Goodbye Love, Greenway

17. Motorhead, Under Cover, Silver Lining

18. Liam Gallagher, As You Were, Warner Bros.

19. The Side Eyes, So Slick, In the Red

20. Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser, Dangerbird*

21. Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy

22. Torres, Three Futures, 4AD

23. Escape-ism, Introduction To Escape-ism, Merge

24. Deerhoof, Mountain Moves, Joyful Noise

25. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Seea Lice, Matador

26. Gun Outfit, Out of Range, Paradise of Bachelors

27. Sundial Mottos, s/t [EP], Self-released*

28. Brain-Bats, “Night Terrors” [Single], Self-released*

29. The Horrors, V, Wolf Tone/Caroline

30. The Dream Syndicate, How Did I Find Myself Here?, Anti-

Adds

1. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

2. Fits, All Belief Is Paradise, Father/Daughter

3. Iron Maiden, The Book of Souls: Live Chapter, BMG

4. Kristin Kontrol, “Concrete Love” [Single], Hunny

5. Pears and Direct Hit!, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords

6. Quicksand, Interiors, Epitaph

7. Shredders, Dangerous Jumps, Doomtree

8. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

9. Superchunk, “What A Time To Be Alive” [Single], Merge

10. Twin Peaks, Sweet ’17 Single Series, Vol. 2, Grand Jury

Electronic

1. John Maus, Screen Memories, Ribbon

2. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

3. Nosaj Thing, Parallels, Innovative Leisure

4. GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP], Roll Call*

5. Tourist, Wash [EP], Londoner

6. Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero, Astralwerks

7. E1sbar, Looser Futurism, Polar Vortex

8. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

9. Shigeto, The New Monday, Ghostly International

10. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

World

1. Ruben Blades, Salsa Big Band, Self-released

2. The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

3. Mr. Lif and Brass Menazeri, Resilient, Waxsimile

4. Antibalas, Where the Gods Are In Peace, Daptone

5. Henri Dikongue, Diaspora, Jazz Out

6. Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

7. Thunder Body, Solstice Rootfire Cooperative

8. Lila Downs, Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo, Sony

9. Soja, Poetry In Motion, ATO

10. Ladama, s/t, Six Degrees

Jazz

1. Kamasi Washington, Harmony Of Difference [EP], Young Turks

2. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield, A Beautiful World, Basin Street

3. Hiromi and Edmar Castaneda, Live In Montreal, Concord

4. Mark Guilianna Jazz Quartet, Jersey, Motema

5. Joey ALexander, Joey. Monk.Live!, Motema

6. Delfeayo Marsalis, Kalamazoo, Troubadour Jass

7. Bill Evans, Eddie Gomez, Jack DeJohnette, Some Other Time, Resonance

8. Debbie Poryes Trio, Loving Hank, oa2

10. Galen Weston, The Space Between, Blujazz

Blues (updated monthly)

1.Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie Vol. 1, Severn Records

2. Various Artists, Stax 60th Anniversary, Stax

3.Blind Boys of Alabama, Almost Home, BBOA

4. Mitch Woods with Elvin Bishop, Friends Along the Way, E One

5. Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder

6. Ilana Katz Katz, Subway Stories, VizzTone

7. Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf Records

8. Benny Turner, My Brother’s Blues, Nola Blue

9. Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road, VizzTone

10. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator

11. Joan Osborne, Songs of Bob Dylan, Cooking Vinyl

12. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator

13. Elise LeGrow, Playing Chess, Self-released

14. Cassie Keenum and Rick Randlett, Hauntings, Self-released

15. Al Basile, Quiet Money, Sweetspot

16. Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed & Dangerous, Blind Pig*

17. The Nighthawks, That’s All You Gotta Do, Eller Soul

18. Santana with the Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, Legacy

19. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, Eastwest Sessions, Self-released

20. Jason & Ginger, Some Kind of Love, Lost Canyon Records

21. Casey Hensley, Live, VizzTone

22. James Armstrong, Blues Been Good to Me, Catfood

23. Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue

24. Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf Records

25. Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready, Sony Masterworks